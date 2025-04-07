Liberia: Access to Land Limits Women's Participation in Agriculture

Women's participation in agriculture is being severely hindered by limited access to land, according to Agnes Fred, Program Coordinator at Women in Agriculture and Sustainable Development.

She emphasized that land ownership and accessibility remain major challenges preventing women from fully engaging in agricultural production and contributing to national food security.

Speaking at the recent Daylong Agriculture Journalism seminar in Monrovia, Madam Fred highlighted the struggles faced by women in acquiring farmland, despite their significant role in food production.

She noted that while women make up a large percentage of Liberia's agricultural workforce, many do not have control over the land they cultivate.

This, she explained, limits their ability to expand their farming activities, secure financial support, and improve their livelihoods.

The female Agriculture specialist made a passionate appeal to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Liberia's Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) to intervene and support women in securing farmland.

She urged these institutions to create policies and initiatives that would grant women easier access to agricultural land, enabling them to become key contributors to the nation's agricultural growth.

"We are calling on the FAO and MOA to assist women farmers in obtaining land for agricultural purposes.

Without land, women cannot engage in sustainable farming, and this affects their economic empowerment and Liberia's food production," Fred stated.

In addition to appealing to policymakers, Fred also called on the media to play a proactive role in advocating for women in agriculture.

She encouraged journalists and media institutions to highlight the challenges women face, create awareness, and mobilize support from both governmental and non-governmental organizations.

"The media has a critical role in ensuring that the voices of women in agriculture are heard.

We need strong advocacy to push for policies that will enable women to own and access farmland without restrictions," she added.

Women's involvement in agriculture is crucial for national development.

Experts suggest that providing women with secure access to land will not only enhance their productivity but also improve household nutrition, reduce poverty, and strengthen Liberia's agricultural sector.

To achieve this, stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector actors, and civil society organizations, must work together to: Implement land reform policies that recognize women's rights to own and use land. Offer financial and technical support to women farmers to boost their agricultural activities.

Strengthen agricultural cooperatives where women can collectively acquire and manage farmland.

With the right support, women can significantly contribute to Liberia's agricultural development, ensuring food security and economic sustainability for generations to come.

it is now up to policymakers, donors, and stakeholders to act. Investing in women's agriculture is an investment in Liberia's future. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.