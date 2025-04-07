Nigeria: Tokunbo Wahab's Unmatched Drive to Clean Up Lagos

6 April 2025
This Day (Lagos)

At Oshodi Flyover, where the chaos of Lagos once reigned supreme, the air now carries the scent of something rare--order. The shanties are gone, the illegal stalls dismantled, the once-clogged passage now breathes. Credit for this transformation goes to one man: Tokunbo Wahab, the city's quiet enforcer.

Wahab's cleanup operations are swift, decisive and relentless. Under his watch, spaces like Oja Oba and Adeniji Adele have been reclaimed, pushing back against the creeping encroachment that once made them impassable. Where some see displacement, Wahab sees restoration, which is why Lagos is returning to its rightful state.

Elegbata Bridge in Apongbon tells a similar story. Makeshift homes, long tolerated, were cleared out, removing a ticking hazard from the city's landscape. These areas, once havens for filth and disorder, have been forced into compliance. Wahab's approach isn't merely about cleaning streets; it's about resetting the balance of the city itself.

Some have labelled his methods as unsparing, but in a city where governance often blinks in the face of urban decay, Wahab does not. He understands that Lagos, with its swelling population and unrelenting expansion, cannot afford to be run on sentiment. The streets belong to everyone, not just those bold enough to claim them.

The resistance was predictable. Protests were scheduled, voices were raised, but Wahab's stance remained unmoved. The city's survival depends on his ability to impose order, and that order cannot be negotiated.

Across Lagos, the changes are beginning to settle in. Pedestrian bridges are no longer just decorative; they are in use. Major roads, once swallowed by illegal markets, have re-emerged. And through it all, Wahab's steady hand remains, ensuring that this progress does not become a fleeting moment but a permanent shift.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.