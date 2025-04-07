Nigeria: Akpata, MBA, Green, Others Shine At Sportsville Awards

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata who was voted the 'Sports Personality of the Year' shown brightly at the 2025 Sportsville Awards night which held at the weekend.

It was a night of glitz and glamour as top sports administrators took turn to be celebrated at the ceremony which held at the Eko Club in Lagos last Thursday. It attracted the creme de la creme of Nigeria's sports sector in an atmosphere of camaraderie and felicitation.

Uyi was one of the 22 eminent personalities and corporate organisations who were honoured with the prestigious Sportsville Special Recognition Award for their contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria over the years.

In his acceptance speech, the former Country Director of PwC thanked the Sportsville Awards organiser for recognising his input into making Nigeria a powerhouse in cricket in Africa.

"It is amazing that hard work can be recognised. We are glad that the hard work that we have put into cricket is being recognized and rewarded. We are very grateful for this. This award calls for more hard work for us in the cricket federation," observed Dr Akpata shortly after receiving the award.

In his short stint as Nigeria Cricket Federation President, Dr Akpata has taken Nigerian cricket to be at par with the East Africans in the African continent. His developmental programme has created a path for Nigerian teams to qualify for the World Cup at the Under-19 level while the girls are rubbing shoulders with big cricket playing nations.

Also honoured at the event is former CAF and FIFA advisor on refereeing, Linus Mba, who baged the Sportsville Sports ICON Award for his contributions to referees development in Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The General Manager of Rangers International FC, Amobi Ezeaku, recieved the Sportsville Football Administrator of the Year award while Barr. Christopher Green, Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer of the Nigerian Premier Football League, Chioma Ajunwa, Terry Eguaoje, Coach Emannuel Osahon, Coach Fanny Amun, and Rotimi Pedro were also honoured.

Founder of the first sport's television in the country, DBN, Osa Sonny Adun, baged the Sportsville Sports ICON Award.

Also on the lists of SV award recipients include; Omonlei Imadu, CEO Yucateco Boxing Promotions, Paul Ngadiuba, Boye Oyerinde, President Nigeria Squash Federation, Lagos State FA boss Gafar Liameed, Giadomeneco Masari, President Nigeria Cycling Federation, Moyo Ogunseinde, while late Molade Okoya-Thomas received was honored posthumously.

The CEO of Sportsville Frank Ilaboya, in his remarks said the SV Awards will continue to uphold its integrity as the most credible sports award in the country.