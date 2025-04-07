Nigeria: Information Minister Leads Heads of Agencies to Broadcasters' Conference in Las Vegas

7 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

In an effort to strengthen broadcast collaborations and form strategic alliances, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris has led a delegation of heads of government agencies to the 2025 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Conference and Workshop in Las Vegas, USA.

The NAB event, which runs from April 5 to 9, has the theme "The Technology, The Trend, The Future" and will cover a range of topics, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud visualization, the creator economy, and sports production and streaming.

The Minister is joined by key Directors-General and CEOs of Nigerian broadcasting agencies, including Comrade Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, Director-General/CEO of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA); Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali, Managing Director/CEO of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN); Charles Ebuebu, Director-General/CEO of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC); Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON); and Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Director-General/CEO of Voice of Nigeria (VON).

The NAB Conference, which attracts thousands of industry leaders from around the world, offers a unique opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to explore new partnerships, engage in content-sharing initiatives, and gain valuable insights into emerging trends and technological innovations. These efforts aim to strengthen Nigeria's broadcasting sector by fostering greater collaboration, advancing training programs, and driving technological progress across the industry.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.