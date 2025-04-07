Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Warns Liberians - Illegal Immigration Could Cost You Everything

Monrovia — The United States Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner, has issued a stern warning to Liberians considering illegal entry into the United States or involvement in visa fraud. In a public op-ed released Monday, the Ambassador underscored the grave consequences of violating U.S. immigration laws and urged Liberians to dissuade friends and relatives residing illegally in America from remaining there.

"Nearly 20 percent of Liberians who travel to the U.S. on tourist visas fail to return home upon expiration," Ambassador Toner revealed. "Liberia now ranks as the country with the tenth highest visa overstay rate globally. Too many Liberians are resorting to deception in desperate efforts to secure U.S. visas."

The warning comes against the backdrop of a sweeping immigration crackdown by the administration of President Donald Trump. Toner noted that the U.S. government is taking aggressive steps to stem illegal immigration, with heightened enforcement, arrests, and deportations becoming more frequent.

"If you attempt to enter the U.S. illegally, falsify information to obtain a visa, work without proper authorization, or overstay your visa, you will face serious consequences--ranging from imprisonment and deportation to a permanent visa ban," the Ambassador warned.

According to Toner, these enhanced measures are already showing results. "Illegal border crossings dropped by 94 percent in February 2025 compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, arrests of undocumented immigrants inside the U.S. surged by an alarming 627 percent," he disclosed.

The U.S. has also begun cracking down on enablers of illegal immigration--including smugglers, traffickers, and even government officials in other countries. Ambassador Toner highlighted a new policy introduced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that imposes visa restrictions on foreign officials who fail to act against illegal migration.

"Immigration, customs, and port officials are now under greater scrutiny," he said. "Those who aid or abet illegal immigration will be held accountable."

Toner further warned of the dangers associated with irregular migration routes, particularly the treacherous journey to the U.S. border. "Migrants are frequently exploited by criminal syndicates. They face violence, extortion, and even death," he said.

Concluding his statement, the Ambassador appealed to Liberians to comply with U.S. immigration laws and avoid making perilous travel decisions. "Illegal entry doesn't just violate American laws--it jeopardizes your safety, your family, and your future," he emphasized.

"If you know someone in the U.S. illegally, the best thing you can do is encourage them to return voluntarily. Make the right decision. Obey the law. Don't put your future at risk," Toner urged.