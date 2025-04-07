Nigeria: Kwik Partners With Alibaba to Boost Nigerian Exports

Nigerian logistics startup Kwik has partnered with Alibaba.com to support Nigerian manufacturers and exporters

The partnership will give Nigerian businesses access to Alibaba.com's global wholesale platform, which connects over 48 million buyers and suppliers worldwide

Through Kwik, local exporters can register on Alibaba, set up storefronts, and access special rates for membership and platform services

Nigerian logistics startup Kwik has partnered with Alibaba.com to support Nigerian manufacturers and exporters. Kwik becomes the first Alibaba Authorised Channel Partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The partnership will give Nigerian businesses access to Alibaba.com's global wholesale platform, which connects over 48 million buyers and suppliers worldwide. Through Kwik, local exporters can register on Alibaba, set up storefronts, and access special rates for membership and platform services.

Founded in 2019, Kwik offers digital logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, and storefront solutions for African SMEs. The company raised a $2 million Series A in 2022 and launched KwikStore and KwikShelf to support online merchants and delivery operations.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

The Kwik-Alibaba partnership reflects a growing alignment between logistics platforms and global e-commerce marketplaces targeting Africa's export potential. With non-oil exports rising in importance for Nigeria's economic diversification, simplifying access to global buyers is critical. Alibaba's move to onboard an authorised partner in Sub-Saharan Africa signals increasing interest in the region's manufacturing and SME sectors. Kwik, with its logistics infrastructure and merchant base, serves as a natural entry point. Nigerian businesses often face challenges such as complex logistics, high costs, and limited global visibility. By integrating export support with e-commerce infrastructure, this partnership addresses several bottlenecks. The introduction of subsidised membership plans could also incentivise SMEs to go global. As digital trade gains momentum, such collaborations may play a key role in integrating African exporters into global supply chains, driving foreign exchange earnings, and supporting small business growth across the continent.