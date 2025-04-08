Mali: Amadou Bagayoko Dies At 70

7 April 2025
Afropop Worldwide (New York)
By Afropop Worldwide

Another giant has fallen. Amadou Bagayoko, who toured the world to acclaim with his wife Mariam as the duo Amadou and Mariam, has died of undisclosed causes at age 70. Afropop first encountered the duo in the early '90s, purchasing cassettes in Bamako of Le Couple Aveugle du Mali, The Blind Couple of Mali. The two artists first met at a school for the blind in Bamako. Amadou was an accomplished musician who performed with Les Ambassadeurs du Motel. His guitar style was as much influenced by his Bambara heritage as by international rockers and bluesmen.

Amadou's musical pairing with Mariam may have seemed a novelty at first, a blind couple composing and performing their own songs. But word of their striking chemistry and paradoxically joyful spirit spread quickly among African music aficionados. Then in 2004 their album Dimanche à Bamako, produced by Manu Chao, hit the streets and they became major pop stars, in demand at festivals and concert halls around the world. From there came star turns with the likes of Damon Albarn, Pink Floyd's David Gilmore, U2, the Blind Boys of Alabama and others, and a kind of international caché carried them along from one triumph to the next.

In 2024, they performed they performed the Serge Gainsbourg song, "Je suis venu te dire que je m'en va" at the closing ceremony for the Summer Paralympics. (Image in banner above)

Amadou's brilliant and idiosyncratic guitar playing was always a hook in A&M shows, which found a sweet spot between Malian folklore and rock 'n roll. For all their international fame, they were most loved at home in Mali, where thousands attended Amadou's funeral on April 6.

Read Amadou's NYTimes obituary here.

Read the original article on Afropop.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Afropop Worldwide. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.