Nigeria: Health Stakeholders Say Nigeria Risks Immunisation Crisis As Donor Funding Declines

Stakeholders in Nigeria's health sector have raised concern over the reduction in donor and partner funding for immunisation programmes, warning that the country risks a public health crisis if sustainable alternatives are not put in place.

They emphasised the need for continued commitment and strategic planning to ensure long-term vaccine availability and coverage.

This concern was raised in Abuja on Monday at the Multi-Stakeholder Validation Workshop on the Rapid Investment Case and Economic Analysis for Immunisation in Nigeria, organised by the Vaccine Network for Disease Control (VNDC) in collaboration with the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI).

The theme of the workshop is "Future of Immunisation Financing: Leaving No One Behind."

Speaking at the workshop, the Chief Executive Officer of VNDC, Chika Offor, said the decline in international support, including from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is already affecting Nigeria's immunisation efforts.

Ms Offor noted that vaccines play a key role in saving lives and reducing healthcare costs.

She explained that the 2025 budget included N231.7 billion for immunisation, malaria vaccination, and vaccine tracking, calling it "a significant milestone toward universal vaccine coverage."

She, however, said with the exit of USAID funding and diminishing donor support, Nigeria's vaccine financing is more vulnerable than ever.

"Shrinking fiscal space and competing national priorities further threaten immunisation programmes. If we do not act swiftly, we risk reversing the progress made in 2024," she said.

She added that by understanding the impact across sectors and on broader social factors, Nigeria could strengthen its push for long-term investment in vaccines.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that in 2023, approximately 14.5 million children worldwide missed out on any vaccination, with Nigeria accounting for around 2.1 million of those "zero-dose" children leaving them vulnerable to preventable diseases like measles and polio.Vaccine financing

The Chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Ibrahim Oloriegbe, emphasised the importance of consistent vaccine financing.

Mr Oloriegbe, who also served as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health in the 9th Assembly, highlighted the complexity of the vaccine supply chain--from national procurement and donor involvement to state distribution and local delivery.

He stressed the critical role of the cold chain infrastructure.

"The cold chain is a critical part of that entire chain. Without proper storage and temperature control, vaccines lose their efficacy," he said.

While acknowledging the expected roles of state and local governments in vaccine delivery, he noted persistent gaps, adding that this is where civil society and partners step in.

2024 budget delay

A former House of Representatives member, Mohammed Usman expressed deep frustration over delayed vaccine financing.

Mr Usman said the amount budgeted for vaccines in the 2024 budget is yet to be released.

"That is very sad," he said.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate leadership by ensuring prompt disbursement of funds.

"The President must lead by example," he said, adding that Health Minister Muhammad Pate is well-positioned to drive the reforms needed, given his deep understanding of community health needs.

He also called for stronger local government participation, especially as the country moves towards financial autonomy at the grassroots level.

"Every level--federal, state, and local--has its role to play. And local governments must also show that they are ready to fulfil their responsibilities," he said.

He also appealed for urgent and coordinated efforts to secure long-term vaccine financing. According to her, the federal government must establish a predictable and sustainable funding framework for immunisation.

Nigeria's vaccine production capacity

Nigeria's vaccine production is on the rise to tackle public health challenges, with initiatives like a national plan for vaccine research, local manufacturing entities, and international partnerships. The latest State of Health of the Nation report highlighted the need to strengthen local manufacturing of medicines and vaccines to sustain the current push for local vaccine production through policy incentives and increased private sector investment.

Speaking on Nigeria's vaccine production, Mr Usman also urged the government to restore Nigeria's capacity to produce vaccines locally, recalling that the country had such capabilities in the 1970s.

He explained that if Nigeria had sustained that effort, the country wouldn't be talking about dependency today but will be exporting to other African countries.

Mr Usman made a strong case for increased investment in the sector.

"What is 10 billion compared to what Nigerians spend on things of no real value? We need 50 to 100 billion for vaccine production. Without it, we'll remain dependent," he said.

Reaching last child

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Gem Hub Initiative and co-convener of the Joint Learning Agenda for UHC in Nigeria, Oyeyemi Pitan, commended the collective efforts of stakeholders in prioritising the health of Nigerian children through stronger immunisation systems.

Ms Pitan underscored the importance of ensuring that every child, especially those in underserved and remote communities, is reached with essential vaccines.

As part of broader global support, she noted that partners are working through the Sustainable Development Goal 3 Global Action Plan (SDG3 GAP) and are collaborating with the Nigerian government to identify and immunise zero-dose children while also reinforcing national immunisation structures.