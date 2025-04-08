Serving and retired army officers donated ransom to free a kidnapped retired army general.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reacted to the claim that military generals contributed money to secure the release of Mahrazu Tsiga, a retired brigadier general, who was held captive for 56 days.

The Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Monday said the claims by another retired brigadier general, Ismaila Abdullahi, had contradicted the military's efforts.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that in a viral statement, Mr Abdullahi said he coordinated the raising of money, meant for ransom, to free Mr Tsiga who was kidnapped on 5 February.

Mr Abdullahi said he and a major general, LB Bunza, "started exchanging ideas towards the release" of Mr Tsiga.

He said they created a WhatsApp platform to "inform the general public" about Mr Tsiga's abduction.

When the kidnappers made a N400 million demand to release the retired general, "we decided to solicit for donations on our TSIGA PLATFORM."

He said over 300 members of the WhatsApp group, including serving and retired military officers, donated and donations "came in pouring like August Rains".

The money raised was deposited in Mr Tsiga's account whose number was gotten from his son.

Mr Abdullahi said they had raised a significant amount by 15 March although he did not disclose the total amount raised and how the kidnappers were paid.

He, however, said their efforts "yielded a very positive outcome," an indication it led to the eventual release of the kidnapped general last week.

It is that narrative by Mr Abdullahi that the defence headquarters frowned at in its statement.

DHQ's reaction

Mr Gusau, a brigadier general, did not deny that the retired generals indeed raised the ransom to free their colleague. He, however, said the narrative downplayed the efforts made by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma by embarking on a Search and Rescue Operation to secure the release of Mr Tsiga, a former director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to the Defence spokesman, it may seem unproductive to engage with those who constantly criticise the military, especially those who have benefited from the same military.

He said it was essential to clarify the efforts undertaken by the troops that facilitated Mr Tsiga's release.

"It is important to note that the unfortunate abduction of the former DG of NYSC occurred in the wee hours of 6 February 2025, in Tsiga, Kafur District of Bakori Local Government Area in Katsina State.

"Immediately, troops of 17 Brigade were alerted, they responded to the situation around 0300 hours the same day and in a commendable show of professionalism, swiftly went on pursuit in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma.

"These combined efforts led to troops combing the assailants/bandits hideouts within Jeka, Areda, and Zango, all in Kankara Local Government Area, in search of the former DG.

"The operation extended to Ruwan Lafiya, Mununu, Matallawa and Bakkai in Faskari Local Government Area.

"Although no direct contact was made with the abductors, the troops successfully pressured the criminals, who abandoned rustled animals and some captives in their hasty retreat.

"The troops nevertheless sustained the pursuit of the terrorists with unwavering determination, despite facing difficulties due to challenging terrain," he said.

Mr Gusau said the troops on 8 February intensified their manhunt for the abductors and conducted dawn attacks at Yankuzo and Gidan Dankaka in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara where terrorist kingpin Ado Aliero hibernates.

He added that subsequent air operations at Dunya Hill, a suspected bandit stronghold where Mr Tsiga was held, disrupted the terrorists, leading to the escape of several captives.

According to him, the former DG was unable to escape due to health concerns.

"One of the captives, Barau Garba, a teacher at Government Secondary School in Tsiga and who was with General Tsiga was rescued by troops and he shared his experience via the attached video.

"Barau has since been reunited with his family in Tsiga town.

"In another instance, troops assaulted Pauwa Hills and Matallawa area of Kankara Local Government Area in search of Brig.-Gen. Tsiga.

"However, they were only able to rescue 84 kidnapped victims from the area without locating him.

"In the process, several terrorists/bandits were neutralised while three personnel sustained gunshot wounds," he added.

The defence spokesman said that troops had since Mr Tsiga's abduction, remained relentless in their pursuit, conducting both air and ground operations, which he added, had kept pressure on the abductors.

According to him, it is only fair to recognise the significant sacrifices made by these troops who have worked day and night, often at great risk to their own lives in their search for the senior officer who was eventually freed on 2 April."The disparaging online is therefore nothing but presumably an act of mischief which is calculated to undermine the dedicated efforts of the military to eradicate terrorists/bandits and other criminal elements from the North West region.

"It is noteworthy to add that the military operations comprising both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies facilitated the rescue of General Tsiga as his life is invaluable and anything that needed to be done to ensure he was safe was adopted in ensuring a successful Search and Rescue effort.

"Troops will continue to support all efforts in ensuring peace and security across the country.

"The general public is therefore encouraged to continue supporting troops by providing credible intelligence to assist in this regard," he said.