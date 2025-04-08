Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Move On U.S Tariffs a 'Selfish, Suicidal Betrayal' of SADC Region - Biti

FORMER Finance Minister Tendai Biti has criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision to unilaterally scrap tariffs on U.S. imports, calling the move selfish, suicidal and a huge betrayal of regional solidarity.

Mnangagwa's move comes after President Donald Trump announced "reciprocal tariffs" on all 54 countries in Africa including levies of up to 50% on goods from Lesotho, 47% for Madagascar, 40% for Mauritius, 38% for Botswana and 31% for South Africa, as well as 18% for Zimbabwe.

Countries across the continent are preparing their responses after the announcement and Zimbabwe was one of the first to take action.

However, Biti argued that as the current chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Zimbabwe had a duty to lead a collective, research-driven response to recent U.S. tariffs on Zimbabwean goods, rather than pursuing what he described as an ill-conceived and opportunistic policy shift.

"The response to US-imposed tariffs or any other external threat to the region cannot be unilateral, opportunistic and ill thought. Zimbabwe, particularly in its capacity as SADC chair, had a duty of leading a regional response anchored on values, research and pan African interest.

"The region has solidly stood with the regime in Harare for years and the same owes a duty of care to the region.

"The region faces serious geopolitical threats including the war in the DRC and the threat of global war. Unilateralism is myopic, selfish and suicidal. It is a huge betrayal," wrote Biti on his official X account.

Mnangagwa said the removal of tariffs on goods imported from the United States was meant to promote mutual cooperation with Washington and support the growth of trade between the two countries.

Zimbabwe's diplomatic ties with the United States have been tense for over two decades, largely due to its disputed land reform program in the early 2000s and ongoing concerns over human rights violations.