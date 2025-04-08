Nigeria: Gov Sani Orders Release of N3.8bn for Payment of Gratuities, Death Benefits, Accrued Rights

7 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Since assuming office in May 2023, Governor Sani has paid gratuities, death benefits and accrued rights to the tune of N6.6 billion.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has ordered the release of N3.8 billion to the Kaduna State Pension Bureau for immediate payment of gratuities, death benefits and accrued rights in line with the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The order was given by the governor on compassionate grounds, after considering the passionate pleas of the pensioners and families of deceased civil servants, who complained that the ongoing verification exercise has impacted negatively on their living conditions.

Governor Sani restated that the verification exercise is aimed at weeding out "ghost" pensioners from the payroll in order to curtail the frittering away of the State's scarce resources. He, however, ordered the Pension Bureau to immediately commence the payment of pensioners.

The governor assured pensioners of his unwavering commitment to their welfare. He said that it is in furtherance of this commitment, that he is determined to clean up the payroll to ensure seamless and uninterrupted payment of monthly pensions.

Mr Sani noted that the senior citizens devoted their lives to the service of Kaduna State and must be given all the needed support to make them happy in retirement.

He further assured of the speedy completion of the verification exercise to enable the state's pensioners begin enjoy uninterrupted payment. He thanked the pensioners for their patience, understanding and continued support of his administration.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Governor Sani has paid gratuities, death benefits and accrued rights to the tune of N6.6 billion.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.