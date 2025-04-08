Nigeria: Gov Sani Orders Release of N3.8bn for Payment of Gratuities, Death Benefits, Accrued Rights

press release

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has ordered the release of N3.8 billion to the Kaduna State Pension Bureau for immediate payment of gratuities, death benefits and accrued rights in line with the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The order was given by the governor on compassionate grounds, after considering the passionate pleas of the pensioners and families of deceased civil servants, who complained that the ongoing verification exercise has impacted negatively on their living conditions.

Governor Sani restated that the verification exercise is aimed at weeding out "ghost" pensioners from the payroll in order to curtail the frittering away of the State's scarce resources. He, however, ordered the Pension Bureau to immediately commence the payment of pensioners.

The governor assured pensioners of his unwavering commitment to their welfare. He said that it is in furtherance of this commitment, that he is determined to clean up the payroll to ensure seamless and uninterrupted payment of monthly pensions.

Mr Sani noted that the senior citizens devoted their lives to the service of Kaduna State and must be given all the needed support to make them happy in retirement.

He further assured of the speedy completion of the verification exercise to enable the state's pensioners begin enjoy uninterrupted payment. He thanked the pensioners for their patience, understanding and continued support of his administration.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Governor Sani has paid gratuities, death benefits and accrued rights to the tune of N6.6 billion.