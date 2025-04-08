Liberia: Dr. Conway Chairs Key Imo Climate Session, Boosts Liberia's Maritime Role

- Starting Monday, April 7, the global maritime spotlight is on London as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) opens the pivotal 83rd session of its Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), a forum that could reshape the future of international shipping.

According to a dispatch from Liberia's Permanent Mission to the IMO, this historic session is expected to adopt key midterm measures to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, a major step toward achieving the ambitious targets of the IMO's 2023 GHG Strategy--decarbonizing global shipping by or near 2050.

"This watershed plenary is expected to forever alter the way global shipping operates, particularly in terms of deploying and using alternative fuels and low-emission technologies," the Mission said.

Dr. Conway Takes the Helm

Liberia's Alternate Permanent Representative to the IMO, Dr. Harry Conway, is chairing the influential MEPC 83rd session. His appointment marks a proud moment for Liberia, with the country at the helm of what has become IMO's most critical committee in the global fight against climate change.

"This is an extremely significant moment for Liberia," Dr. Conway stated. "The MEPC is the forum where crucial midterm GHG reduction measures are being discussed and adopted. Given the complexity of the issues at hand, having a Liberian chairing this session is a great honor and source of national pride."

Dr. Conway noted that Liberia's leadership role not only elevates its international standing but also bolsters its chances of retaining its Category 'A' seat on the IMO Council and securing a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Liberia's Leadership Recognized

Leading Liberia's delegation to the MEPC is Permanent Representative to the IMO, Ambassador Robert W. Kpadeh. He emphasized that Liberia's chairing of the MEPC session is a reflection of the country's growing influence in international maritime affairs.

"This is a demonstration of Liberia's strong leadership at the IMO," said Amb. Kpadeh. "We are not only the second-largest ship registry in the world, but our program aligns fully with international regulations. We are proactive in ensuring our fleet meets global standards, including transparency and safety."

Kpadeh added that Liberia's active role at the IMO enhances its credibility to serve on other global platforms. "Our leadership in global shipping contributes directly to international peace and security. We deserve a seat on the UN Security Council because we are key players in maintaining the maritime trade systems that sustain global economies."

A Just and Equitable Transition

More than 1,300 delegates from across the world are participating in the MEPC 83rd session in person, with thousands more joining virtually. Liberia's delegation is pushing for the adoption of decarbonization measures that are "just, equitable, and inclusive"--ensuring that no country is left behind, particularly Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The Mission noted that Liberia's continued leadership and collaboration with other member states were evident during the recent 19th session of the IMO Intersessional Working Group on GHG, where key progress was made toward consensus.

National and Global Gains for Liberia

The Liberian Permanent Mission called on the Government of Liberia to prioritize and support the country's growing leadership role at the IMO, citing both short- and long-term benefits.

"Immediate gains include a stronger international image, re-election to Category 'A' of the IMO Council this December, and enhanced prospects for a UN Security Council seat," the Mission stated.

Liberia currently hosts the world's largest open ship registry, representing over 5,000 vessels and 15% of global shipping tonnage. With approximately 80% of world trade dependent on shipping, Liberia plays a vital role in ensuring global trade continuity and maritime security.

The long-term benefits, according to the Mission, include access to decarbonization-related funding and investments that could transform Liberia's port infrastructure, support renewable energy development, and modernize the nation's maritime workforce.

"These opportunities open doors to robust public-private partnerships and green technology investments stemming from the global shipping sector's shift toward sustainability," the statement concluded. "The Permanent Mission will keep the Liberian people informed as these historic discussions unfold and advocate for measures that are just, equitable, and forward-looking."