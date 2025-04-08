South Africa: Eskom Implements Loadshedding - South African News Briefs, April 8, 2025

Cape Town — Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding

Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding due to the unexpected loss of generation units. The power utility said technical issues led to reduced electricity supply, prompting scheduled power outages across the country.

KwaZulu-Natal on High Alert After Severe Weather Warnings

The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 5 warning for KwaZulu-Natal, with potential flooding. Disaster management teams are on high alert, preparing for possible evacuations and emergency responses. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay informed and follow safety guidelines from local authorities.

Police Arrest Suspected 'Blue-Light' Hijackers on Gauteng's N3 Highway

The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested two people for alleged involvement in a series of "blue-light" hijackings on the N3 highway in Gauteng. The suspects are believed to have targeted vehicles by impersonating law enforcement officers.

Perceived Anonymity, Victim-Blaming 'Fuels Cyberbullying and Trolling'

Cyberbullies often justify their actions as an "inevitable" within online spaces while shifting blame onto their victims, reveals a new report by the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change ( CABC ). The report , titled Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence on Social Media, analyzed common understandings of Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV) on X (formerly Twitter) between February 1, 2024, and February 28, 2025.