Africa: CAF African Schools Football Championship - Team Profile - Ghana Boys

Ghana

Zonal Union: WAFU B

Previous Appearances: First-Time Participants

Ghana will be first-time participants at the CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals on home soil after failing to qualify in the previous two editions.

The Ghanaians qualified by right as hosts for the present edition of which mark an exciting third edition since its 2022 inaugural edition.

Their third-place appearance in the WAFU B qualifiers, however, was encouraging.

As hosts, Ghana enter the finals as firm favourites to triumph, looking to leave a memorable mark in front of their home fans in Accra.

They were the top-scoring team across the WAFU B qualifiers, having amassed an impressive seven goals in the tournament.

The tournament also offers a dashing platform for Ghana's ace player, Acquah Ignatus Gyril, who became the top scorer in the WAFU B qualifiers with three goals.

CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals:

2022-23: N/A

2023-24: N/A

CAF African Schools Football Championship WAFU B Zonal Finals:

2022-23: N/A

2023-24: N/A

2024-25: Third Place