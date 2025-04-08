Liberia: Rule of Law, Access to Justice Under Test

The President of the Liberia National Bar Association, a fusion of Liberia's legal practitioners, says the country is at a critical juncture of history where the rule of law, access to justice and the integrity of legal institutions are being tested like never before.

But amid the legal wrangling, commotion and uproar mainly stemming from the yet-to-be-resolved leadership crisis at the House of Representatives over the controversial removal of the Speaker, Cllr. Bonor Varmah has underscored the uniqueness and significance of the LNBA as a strong pillar in the legal framework of Liberia.

In his opening speech at the 2025 Annual General Assembly of the LNBA at the Temple of Justice, of Cllr. Varmah, emphasized how the respective roles and duties of LNBA as advocates, defenders of human rights, and promoters of justice cannot be overstated.

He challenged LNBA members as the deliberate the future of the organization to perform their roles with a sense of duty, responsibility, and the determination, ensuring that the LNBA remains an institution of excellence and integrity.

He said: "This Annual General Assembly provides us with an opportunity to assess our achievements, challenges, and future aspirations. It is a platform for professional development, strategic planning, and collective decision-making that will shape the course of legal practice in Liberia for years to come."

Cllr. Bonor also implored LNBA members to participate actively and constructively, bearing in mind their shared mission to enhance the administration of justice and uphold the ethical standards of our profession.

"We gather at a critical juncture in our nation's history, where the rule of law, access to justice, and the integrity of our legal institutions are being tested like never before," the LNBA president accentuated as a reminder of the current plague of events that shed light on the wobbliness of the rule of law LNBA ascribed to in its undertakings.

Cllr. Varmah informed members of the legal umbrella organization that it remains a strong pillar in the legal framework of Liberia, adding "As members of the legal profession, we are the guardians of justice, the voice for the voiceless, and the architects of a legal system that must serve all Liberians fairly and equitably."

He also reminded them that the challenges before them including judicial independence to access to legal representation for the indigent, from upholding constitutional democracy to ensuring accountability for past and present injustices, demand not just our legal expertise but our collective commitment to action.

Cllr. Varmah, in his words, the assembly is not just a routine gathering; it is a call to duty, and an opportunity to reflect on their role in strengthening the justice system, advancing legal education, and advocating for reforms that promote accountability and good governance.

"The legal profession must remain at the forefront of efforts to ensure that justice is not just an ideal, but a reality for every Liberian," he stated.

He similarly rallied a renewed spirit of unity and purpose and focus on discussions that lead to concrete resolutions that will shape the future of our legal system.

Cllr. Varmah added: "Let us recommit ourselves to the highest standards of legal practice and professional ethics, ensuring that the LNBA remains a beacon of integrity and justice in our society."

According to him, the Assembly is not just a customary event; rather, but a fulfilment of their constitutional obligation as a professional body, as it is an opportunity to reaffirm our collective commitment to the rule of law, access to justice, and the advancement of the legal profession in Liberia.

"I welcome you all to this assembly and look forward to the insightful contributions that will emerge from our engagements. Together, we can and must uphold the values that define us as legal practitioners and as a nation governed by the rule of law," he added.