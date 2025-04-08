Nigeria: Niger Delta Sports Festival Ends On High Note, NDDC Considers 2027 Return

8 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

After six exciting days of sporting action in Uyo, the 2024 Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) wrapped up with final events in football, athletics, and wrestling.

Nearly 3,000 athletes from across the nine Niger Delta states competed, creating lasting memories and forging bonds that could inspire a new generation of sports stars.

Speaking at the closing media briefing, Chairman of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), Boma Iyaye, praised the event for fostering unity and youth engagement.

"This festival has provided opportunity for bonding among youths of our region, memories that they will carry all their lives. We are happy at NDDC to have made this platform available," he said.

Though the closing ceremony marks the end of competition, the celebrations were expected to match the colourful carnival-like atmosphere of the opening night.

Dunamis Icon Limited, the project managers, once again partnered with Smile Global Entertainment to deliver a grand finale.

Festival producer, Brown Wilfred, was seen leading his team at the Uyo Township Stadium, preparing lighting and sound equipment for the evening show.

"We are setting up differently from what we did on opening day but this time, it's going to blow minds," he promised.

Beyond the entertainment, the NDSF also delivered on its long-term goals, according to Lead Consultant, Itiako Ikpokpo.

"We are proud of the attention to detail in planning and execution, but the real impact will be measured by how we nurture the talents discovered here into future champions," he explained.

Highlighting the success and positive feedback, the MOC announced its intention to propose that the festival becomes a biennial event, returning every two years.

"We've received overwhelming commendation from across Nigeria. Based on this, we will recommend to the NDDC Board that the festival should hold every two years," Mr Iyaye added.

The Chairman of the NDDC Board, Chinedu Ebie, was also present to witness the final moments of the competition, including the thrilling finish of the 4x400m relay.

Edo State's David Akahalu anchored his team to victory in the men's 4x400m relay, securing the last gold medal of the tournament.

Earlier, Delta State's women's team had claimed gold in the same event.

These final wins proved decisive, possibly tipping the overall medal standings in favour of Delta State and nudging Bayelsa State off the top.

With talks of a return in 2027 and renewed commitment to athlete development, the NDSF has proven to be more than just a regional competition--it is a platform for future stars and a celebration of unity and excellence in the Niger Delta.

