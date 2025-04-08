Nigeria: Things to Know About Late Diamond Bank Founder, Pascal Dozie

The founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc and former chairman of MTN Nigeria, Pascal Dozie, has passed away.

A statement issued by the family on Tuesday confirmed that the respected business tycoon died in the early hours of the day at the age of 85.

His son, Uzoma Dozie, speaking on behalf of the family, said, "With deep sorrow, but with gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, on 8th April 2025.

"He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a man of unwavering Catholic faith. His life was marked by service - to God, his family, and country.

"He is survived by his loving wife, Chinyere, his children, grandchildren, and all who were blessed to know him.

"We thank God for the gift of his life and the legacy he leaves behind. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Things to know about him

He was born on April 9, 1939, in Egbu, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria.

Dozie began his educational journey at Our Lady's School in Emekuku, eventually advancing to the prestigious London School of Economics, where he earned a degree in Economics and a master's in Administrative Science.

In 1990, Dozie established Diamond Bank, before its eventual merger with Access Bank. He later handed the reins to his son, Uzoma.

He served as the pioneer chairman of MTN Nigeria.

He received the prestigious National Award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) for his contributions to Nigeria's banking industry.

