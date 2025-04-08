Nigeria's First Lady Donates N1 Billion to Support Fight Against Cervical Cancer

The First Lady said the donation would come from the purses of RHI through provisions made by donors

Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has promised to donate N1 billion to support cervical cancer treatment among women.

She said this is in furtherance of efforts to eradicate the disease from Nigeria by 2030.

Mrs Tinubu announced the planned donation in her office at the State House on behalf of her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) when she received in audience the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination led by the

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako.

The visit by the task force was part of a programme scheduled to mark World Health Day 2025.

Cervical cancer is a malignant tumour of the lower-most part of the uterus that can be prevented by PAP smear screening and an HPV vaccine.

The First Lady said the donation would come from the purses of RHI through provisions made by donors.

According to her, it is her obligation to give the funds back to society to tackle life-threatening issues such as cervical cancer.

Mrs Tinubu reaffirmed her commitment to women's health, which she said is why the donation would be made.

She said the donation would be forwarded to the National Cancer Fund.

She observed that early detection and treatment would help significantly in tackling the disease.

The First Lady urged Nigerians to open up when faced with challenges, especially life-threatening medical issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"No one chooses an ailment for themselves. So, there is no need to be ashamed to seek help," she said.

She expressed strong support for the national strategy against cervical cancer, which involves screening, vaccination, and treatment.

"I am in support of what you are doing. We are on track, especially with the approach you have adopted, namely: test, screen, vaccinate, and treatment," she said.

"A healthy nation is a wealthy nation. No matter the wealth you have as a nation, if your population or majority of your population is sick, you are just the poorest as far as I am concerned."

Mr Salako had earlier commended the first lady for her role in promoting HPV vaccination, which has been integrated into the country's routine immunisation programme.

He said that 12 million girls aged nine to 13 were vaccinated within the first nine months of the vaccine's introduction, with a target of six million more girls in 2025.

Isaac Adewole, a former minister of health and chairman of the task force, described the First Lady's involvement as a demonstration of "uncommon political will".

Mr Adewole urged the first lady to continue to champion the cause of eradicating the disease, noting that with sustained advocacy, the country could meet its target of immunising eight million girls annually and thus eliminate cervical cancer by 2030.

Present during the visit was Walter Mulombo, the World Health Organisation's Country Representative, who appealed to Mrs Tinubu to keep leading the national campaign.

"Every child and woman has a right to live," he stated.