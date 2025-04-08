Liberia: Team Garrison Yealue Shifts Support to Rep. Kogar Ahead of Nimba County Senatorial By-Election

8 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Some supporters of Team Garrison Doldeh Yealue have officially pledged their backing for Representative Samuel Kogar's bid.

The group, identifying themselves as "Conscience-minded Members and Supporters of Team Garrison Doldeh Yealue," expressed their unwavering support for Representative Kogar, citing shared goals of peace, unity, and development for Nimba County.

"We have made the thoughtful and decisive choice to shift our unwavering support to Hon. Samuel Gongben Kogar," the group stated. "We believe in Hon. Kogar's ability to provide the leadership necessary to serve our people during this crucial time."

The group emphasized the importance of unity in Nimba, acknowledging that past political divisions have hindered the county's progress. They believe that Kogar's leadership can bridge these divides and foster reconciliation.

"Our decision to support Hon. Kogar is deeply rooted in our commitment to fostering peace, reconciliation, and a united Nimba. Disunity among leaders and supporters weakens the county's bargaining power and interferes with development initiatives," the group explained.

The endorsement also reflects the influence of Vice President Jeremiah Koung, who has been actively reaching out to support Kogar's candidacy. The group underscored that it would be a disservice not to align with the Vice President's choice.

"Let it be established here clearly that the Vice President, who supports Hon. Kogar, has been reaching out to us, including our leader Yealue, to support his choice," they said.

The group's decision highlights Kogar's long-standing political partnership with Team Yealue, describing him as an experienced, dedicated, and visionary leader. They praised Kogar for his consistent advocacy for the development of Nimba County and Liberia as a whole.

"His leadership reflects a deep understanding of the issues affecting our people. Under his senatorial leadership, we are confident that Nimba County will experience transformative progress," the group added. "Hon. Kogar has consistently demonstrated integrity, inclusiveness, and a strong commitment to the well-being of the people of Nimba."

While the Nimba County by-election features multiple candidates, the group called on all citizens, including members of Cllr. Yealue's camp, youth groups, women's organizations, and other stakeholders, to unite behind Kogar's candidacy. They stressed that the election is about securing the best possible representation for Nimba County in the Liberian Senate.

"This election is not merely about individual ambitions, it's about securing the best representation for Nimba, one that will advocate effectively for our county's needs and interests at the national level," the group said.

They assured they would work diligently to mobilize voters and spread the message of unity, development, and visionary leadership across Nimba County.

"Our decision is guided by patriotism and a strong desire to see Nimba great. We urge all Nimbaians to set aside past political differences and come together for the future we all deserve," they added.

