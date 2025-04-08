Liberia: Afell Appeals to President Boakai to Appoint Female Justice in His Quest for Judicial Reform

8 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) is appealing to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to appoint a female Chief Justice when the current Chief Justice retires.

During the official opening of the March Term of Court, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh announced her imminent retirement after years of dedicated services.

In a strong and public appeal, AFELL called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to demonstrate commitment to the "ARREST AGENDA," particularly its Rule of Law component, by appointing a female Chief Justice and a female Associate Justice to the Supreme Court Bench.

"We bring you greetings from the Board of Directors, Officers, and members of AFELL," the Association said in a statement read by its President Cllr. Philomena T. Williams. "If President Boakai is serious about achieving judicial reforms under his ARREST AGENDA, the appointment of women to the nation's highest court would be a progressive and symbolic step forward."

AFELL also extended congratulations to President Boakai and his new administration, with special recognition given to AFELL members serving in key positions -- notably Vice President Cllr. Juah Lawson and Treasurer Atty. Yemi Williams. The Association also urged Cllr. Lawson to play a leading role in driving positive reforms within the legal profession.

Addressing the theme of the Liberian National Bar Association's Assembly, "The LNBA and the Fight Against Corruption - Strengthening Accountability in the Judicial Sector," Cllr. Philomena T. Williams, President of AFELL emphasized that the Bar itself must take the lead in promoting accountability and ethical behavior. "Combating corruption begins from within. As key judicial actors, we must uphold strong internal compliance standards," the statement read.

The Association through its President commended the outgoing Chief Justice and members of High Court's Bench for their efforts to discipline and unethical behavior within the judiciary. The Association praised recent rulings that sanctioned lawyers, magistrates, and judges for misconduct, viewing them as evidence of a working system of internal accountability.

"The Rule of Law is a fundamental pillar of a functioning judicial system. To ensure justice and integrity, all branches of government and every citizen must be equally subject to the law," AFELL stated.

In closing, AFELL called for the preservation of the independence and integrity of the judiciary as a necessary foundation in the fight against corruption. "We must uphold the honor and dignity of the courts. We were made good lawyers -- we must remain great lawyers without fear or favor."

