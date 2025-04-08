Liberia: Doe Family Condemns Exclusion From SKD Reburial Plans, Reaffirms Commitment to Honoring Late President With Dignified Burial

Monrovia — The biological sons of the late President Samuel Kanyon Doe, Samuel Kanyon Doe Jr. and Varney Ezekiel "Fallah" Doe, have issued a condemnation of recent attempts to memorialize their father, accusing organizers of deception and dishonoring his legacy.

In a statement released on April 7, the Doe family expressed outrage over what they described as the "hijacking" of a memorial event initially organized by Liberia's Veterans and Military to honor the late president.

The family claimed that despite the good intentions behind the event, they were excluded from the planning process and were not consulted at any point.

"For nearly 35 years, the Doe family has been excluded from national discussions about our father's legacy," the statement reads. "This event, though intended to honor his memory, was not planned or approved by us."

The family emphasized that their father's legacy cannot be manipulated by individuals outside the Doe family and rejected the recent memorial efforts as disrespectful. They also expressed gratitude to Liberia's Veterans and Military for their original intentions but made it clear that the family was not involved in any of the decisions regarding the event.

"We extend our deepest appreciation to the Veterans and Military of Liberia for their sincere desire to honor our father's legacy," Samuel Kanyon Doe Jr. and Varney Ezekiel "Fallah" Doe said. "However, it is deeply regrettable that the immediate family, the former First Lady, and her children were excluded from the planning and execution of this memorial. This was not consulted with us."

The family's statement also singled out Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, a member of the government's official Reburial Committee, for his role in the event.

They accused Pennue of using the memorial to serve his personal interests, claiming his actions were a direct attack on their family. The brothers criticized Pennue's attempt to manipulate the public by using false representations of the Doe family to push his own agenda.

The statement also referred to the memorial event at Caldwell, where a vehicle belonging to Senator Pennue was seen being used by Celue Y. Doe-Addo, who claimed to be a biological daughter of the late president.

The Doe family accused Pennue of attempting to use the event to gain influence over the late president's legacy and estate, citing his past efforts to obtain control over Samuel Kanyon Doe's assets, which were rejected by the courts.

"This manipulation, cloaked in false sentiment, has happened before," the family declared. "But we could never have anticipated the level of deception now on display."

The Doe family further praised the Government of Liberia under President Joseph Boakai for its commitment to respecting the legal and traditional protocols involved in matters of national significance. The family confirmed that they are in confidential talks with the government for an official state reburial, which they promise will be carried out with dignity and respect.

"We applaud the Government of Liberia for undertaking this historic act, a bold step toward healing the nation and reconciliation," they said. "We, the Doe family, will continue working hand-in-hand with the government to ensure our father receives the reburial befitting his legacy, service, and sacrifice."

In conclusion, the family reiterated their commitment to remembrance, reconciliation, and justice for the late president, urging the Veterans and Military of Liberia to join them in the official reburial process in 2025.

"We affirm that 2025 marks the beginning of Remembrance, Reconciliation, and Justice for all," said Samuel Kanyon Doe Jr. and Varney Ezekiel "Fallah" Doe. "We welcome the Veterans and Military of Liberia to join us in the official memorial and reburial process."