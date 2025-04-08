Liberia: 'You Are the Future' - Arcelormittal's Global Mining CEO Hails 236 New Liberian Employees in Yekepa

Yekepa — ArcelorMittal Liberia, the country's largest foreign investor, has ushered in a new generation of local talent into its mining operations, formally recognizing 236 young Liberians who have completed intensive training and are now fully employed by the company.

It was a spirited and emotionally charged ceremony on Friday, as the company celebrated 128 graduates of the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy (AMLTA) and 108 Process Operator Learners (POL), whose successful transition from trainees to full-time employees marked a major step in the localization of Liberia's mining and industrial workforce.

The event, held in Yekepa, was attended by senior AML executives and headlined by a surprise appearance from Mr. Kleber Silva, ArcelorMittal's Global Vice President and Chief Executive Officer for Mining, who flew in from the company's headquarters to personally welcome the new employees and affirm the company's long-term commitment to Liberia.

"This is not just a job. It is the beginning of a lifelong journey to transform your lives, transform this company, and help transform this country," Mr. Silva said, his voice firm but inspired. "What you have achieved is not ordinary. You are now a part of something bigger--a mining operation that is respected around the world."

Mr. Silva described Liberia as having one of the talents in the world, including the young people who have stepped up to help transform the country.

"He encouraged the young workers to be proud of their achievement but remain humble, focused, and safety-conscious.

"Mining is not just about extracting ore. It's about building nations. It's about dignity of labor. It's about service. And what you've learned here, discipline, teamwork, excellence will not only make you better workers, it will make you better citizens," Silva added.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "Each day, a dream comes true. And together, with safety, passion, and pride, we will build something that will serve Liberia, serve its people, and inspire the world. You are not just operators, you are builders of a better future."

As the crowd erupted in applause, the newly inducted employees stood tall not only as ArcelorMittal's newest recruits but as a rising generation of skilled Liberians determined to take their rightful place in shaping the nation's future.

For the new employees, this moment represents more than a career move, it is a life-changing opportunity. Many come from rural communities with limited job prospects, and their employment opens doors to financial stability, skill advancement, and long-term career development.

The employment of 236 young Liberians also holds broader socio-economic implications. Each new hire means a new household with income, new children who can stay in school, and new possibilities for the next generation. This ripple effect of opportunity cannot be overstated.

Moreover, this initiative plays a key role in reversing the trend of youth unemployment, which remains a major development challenge in Liberia. By absorbing hundreds of skilled Liberians into its workforce, ArcelorMittal Liberia is directly contributing to national development through job creation, technical training, and the reduction of dependency.

AML Chief Executive Officer Michiel Veandermerwe thanked the management of the AML training Academy, and said "your team, hats off to you... who made this possible from a higher level in the company? I think this is very, very special, not only in Liberia, but in the industry.

He added "It's very rare that you find this kind of investment in the industry, as Rebecca says. And it's really well appreciated. And it gives me a warm feeling in my heart when I see our people appreciate this so much".

"So, well done, ladies and gents. We're immensely proud of you. And this is only the beginning".

"Let's go and start that concentrator and do it and get it going. This is the beginning of a great future for all of you. Thank you for your hard work.", added

COO Kochen: "You Are Trained. You Are Ready."

Speaking earlier at the event, Mr. Anthony P. Kochen, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Chief Operating Officer, praised the graduates and underlined the company's high expectations.

"When I look around this room, I don't just see workers--I see the future of our operations and the future of this country," Kochen said. "You are not only skilled and certified; you are ready to take responsibility for one of the most ambitious mining projects on this continent."

Kochen emphasized the importance of teamwork, safety, and trust.

"Our operation cannot grow without your skill and your commitment. We are giving you the best, and in return, you are giving us your best. That's the partnership we want to build," he noted.

He recounted the enthusiastic feedback already coming in from AML teams working with the new recruits on-site.

"Some of you have already started contributing in the concentrator, and the reports have been outstanding. People are talking about your energy, your discipline, your passion. It's really fantastic. You're proving that Liberians can deliver excellence in any environment," Kochen added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mining Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The employment of these 236 Liberians is directly linked to AML's Phase II Expansion Project, a multi-billion-dollar investment that includes the construction of a state-of-the-art iron ore concentrator and expansion of rail and port infrastructure. The project is expected to increase AML's production capacity and generate more employment opportunities in both direct and indirect roles.

The new employees will play a vital role in the construction and commissioning phases of the concentrator, a core part of AML's value addition strategy that will shift iron ore processing from raw material export to higher-value exports, retaining more benefits within Liberia.

The AML Training Academy, located in Yekepa, has become a national benchmark in technical and vocational education, producing world-class technicians, artisans, and operators. Many of the new hires were trained on internationally benchmarked curricula and are now positioned to pursue long-term careers in mining, engineering, mechanics, and operations.

For the families of the new employees, the moment was nothing short of historic. For the country, it's a tangible demonstration of how foreign direct investment, when properly aligned with national goals, can build local human capacity and transform natural resource wealth into shared prosperity.