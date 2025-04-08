Liberia: Armed Forces of Liberia Gives Update On Progress of 'Operation True Guardian' in Western Liberia

ROBERTSPORT, Grand Cape Mount County - The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has provided an update on Operation True Guardian, a nationwide security initiative aimed at strengthening border control, enhancing civil-military cooperation, and deterring transnational and maritime crimes.

The latest phase of the operation, which began in Liberia's western region, kicked off in Grand Cape Mount County and included a series of community engagements, medical outreach, and security patrols.

Medical Outreach and Coordination

According to the AFL Public Affairs Department, On March 27, a team from Operation True Guardian visited the St. Timothy Government Hospital in Robertsport to coordinate referral mechanisms for medical cases beyond the scope of the AFL medical team. The delegation, led by Captain Nyenkendoh Fallah--Commander of Operation True Guardian--held discussions with Hospital Administrator Aaron B. Massaley and Head Nurse Victoria Yormie. Other members of the delegation included Lieutenant Ansu Sheriff, Operations Officer; and Warrant Officer Carroll George, Medical Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge.

Simultaneously, the AFL medical unit conducted community outreach activities in several towns near Teh Town from their Forward Operating Base (FOB), offering basic medical services to residents.

Patrol and Community Engagements

Troops carried out extensive patrols in key communities, including Bomie and Feli, two fishing towns in Grand Cape Mount County. The purpose of the patrols was to establish a robust presence to deter potential threats, boost community confidence, and ensure local safety.

In Feli, troops met with community leaders including Dean of Elders Boimah Sombai and Assistant Imam Abraham Sombai. At Bomie Beach, Lieutenant Blamo M. Brown led an engagement with Town Chief Boimah Barclay, Sea Chief Daniel Bordee, and Women Leader Sosalie Flomo.

During the patrol, the AFL encountered a civilian carrying a single-barrel firearm. Authorities from the National Commission on Arms were contacted and promptly took possession of the weapon.

Liberia Coast Guard Support

On the same day, March 27, the Liberia Coast Guard conducted a joint patrol across Lake Piso to the town of Sewelor, demonstrating inter-agency collaboration under the Operation True Guardian framework.

Expanding Security Footprint

On March 28, AFL troops expanded operations into Garluwa District, covering farming communities such as Sinje, Fomba, and Bombo. In Sinje Town, the medical team provided outreach services and met with community leaders including Town Chief Adama Sonii, who also serves as Inspector for Tradition and Culture in Bomi, Cape Mount, and Gbarpolu Counties.

Former Representative Mambu Sonia of Grand Cape Mount raised concerns about the absence of security in Sinje following the removal of a Liberia National Police checkpoint.

Further patrols were carried out on March 30 in Jendeweadi Town and surrounding areas. The AFL observed that locals were involved in small-scale farming, fishing, and mining. In Mafa River, troops noticed ongoing excavator-based mining operations, though the legality of the site could not be immediately verified. Community engagements included meetings with General Town Chief Juma Sonii, Town Chief Samuel B. Jackson, and Senior Elder Momodu Massaley.

Conclusion of Cape Mount Operations and Transition to Bomi

Operation True Guardian wrapped up its two-week Grand Cape Mount County deployment on April 4, 2025. That same day, AFL troops moved into neighboring Bomi County, beginning operations there on April 5.

National Strategy

Operation True Guardian is a nationwide quarterly patrol plan designed by the Armed Forces of Liberia in response to mounting national security challenges, including the rise in transnational crimes, maritime insecurity, illicit drug trafficking, and smuggling.

The operation is organized across three strategic sectors. Sector One includes Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Grand Bassa, and Gbarpolu Counties. Sector Two: Bong, Nimba, Lofa, Maryland, Grand Kru, Sinoe, River Gee, Rivercess, and Grand Gedeh, while Sector Three (Coastal): Patrolled by the Liberia Coast Guard

The operation's objectives focus on enhancing border security, conducting marine patrols, promoting internal stability, strengthening civil-military relations and improving emergency response capabilities.

Operation True Guardian is a clear demonstration of the AFL's commitment to safeguarding Liberia's territorial integrity, building trust with local populations, and maintaining national peace and security.