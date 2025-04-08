Liberia: Sons of Slain President Doe Condemn 'Hijacked' Memorial, Call for Dignified State Reburial

Monrovia — The sons of slain Liberian President Samuel Kanyon Doe have sharply criticized what they described as a "deceptive and disrespectful" public memorial recently held in their father's name, accusing Grand Gedeh County Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue of hijacking a genuine initiative by the Veterans and Military of Liberia.

In a strongly worded statement released Sunday, Samuel Kanyon Doe Jr. and 'Fallah' Varney Ezekiel Doe expressed outrage over being excluded from the planning of a memorial they say was orchestrated without consultation or consent of the immediate Doe family, including their mother, former First Lady Nancy B. Doe.

"It is deeply regrettable that the former First Lady and her children--the immediate family of the late President--were never contacted or consulted," the statement reads. "This manipulation, cloaked in false sentiment, has happened before. But we could never have anticipated the level of deception now on display."

At the heart of the family's anger is what they described as the "disgraceful" use of a makeshift casket in what they call a "so-called public memorial," which they say diminished the dignity of the late President's name. They further allege that Senator Pennue, a member of the official Government Reburial Committee, used the platform not to foster national healing, but to pursue "control, confusion, and personal gain."

"Zoe only planned this false memorial after learning that the Government was in direct, private discussions with our family about a formal State reburial," the sons charged. "For years, he has aggressively worked to undermine our mother's position as the widow of the late President, while simultaneously attempting to install artificial heirs."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Doe family revealed that Senator Pennue previously made unsuccessful attempts to gain Letters of Administration over the estate of the late President, claiming his actions are part of a calculated effort to gain influence over assets and legacy to which he has no legitimate claim.

They emphasized that President Joseph Boakai's administration has been engaging directly and respectfully with the Doe family to arrange a formal and dignified reburial for the former Head of State. The family praised the government's approach, noting that their sister, Veronica Mamie Doe, has been involved in confidential discussions to facilitate the process.

"We applaud the Government of Liberia for undertaking this historic act--a bold step toward healing the nation and reconciliation," they said. "This honour is nearly 35 years overdue, and it must be done right."

In a conciliatory tone toward the armed forces, the family commended the Veterans and Military of Liberia for their "original intent, rooted in patriotism and loyalty," and invited them to join in the forthcoming official memorial and state reburial process.

The sons affirmed that 2025 "marks the beginning of Remembrance, Reconciliation, and Justice for all," while restating their commitment to working with the government to ensure a burial that reflects the late President Doe's legacy, service, and sacrifice.