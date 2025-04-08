Nigeria: Credit Direct Unveils Innovative Digital Finance Solutions

Credit Direct, a prominent Nigerian financial services company has announced its transformation from lending to a comprehensive digital finance company with the launch of several innovative fintech products.

At its "This is Credit Direct" product demo event in Lagos on March 29, the company unveiled digital offerings targeting retail investments, payments for individuals and businesses, and a Buy Now, Pay Later solution for merchants and individuals.

The company, which has historically operated as a lender for 18 years, is now positioning itself as a digital-first financial technology company that provides financial access through multiple channels, including mobile and web app, USSD, API links for their Buy Now, Pay Later Solution on merchant sites, WhatsApp, and AI intelligence.

The new product lineup includes the Credit Direct Mobile App, an all-in-one platform where customers can pay, invest, and grow their finances with an interest-earning wallet that grows money daily with no restrictions on fund access.

CLARA serves as an intelligent Credit, Lifestyle, and Revenue Assistant powered by AI that simplifies users' financial lives. Credit Direct Checkout provides Nigeria's first truly digital Buy Now, Pay Later platform designed for merchants and trusted by customers.

Yield by Credit Direct offers an end-to-end digital wealth creation platform for individuals and businesses where money grows daily.

The product launch represents the culmination of a deliberate digital transformation strategy that began in 2022. In just three years, Credit Direct has increased its revenue from N1.6 million per hour to over ¦ 9 million per hour, while expanding its market share from 18% to 30% of Nigeria's Consumer Lending Industry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Today isn't just about launching products. It's about telling a bigger story of transformation, intent, and market leadership," said Chukwuma Nwanze, Managing Director and CEO of Credit Direct.

"We are a digital-first, capital-efficient, and purpose-driven finance company. We've built one of the most efficient financial platforms in the country, delivering over ¦ 90 billion in cumulative profits, achieving a return on equity above 80%, and maintaining one of the lowest Non Performing Loans, NPL ratios in the industry.

"All this without a primary capital raise in over fifteen years. The company's digital transformation has reduced loan processing time from an average of 8 hours to under 5 minutes, while staff productivity has doubled and employee net promoter scores have increased from 32 to 75."

"Credit Direct Mobile App is not just another app. It was built with everyone's real financial lifestyle in mind. Just by keeping money in it, you earn daily interest, no minimums, nolock-ins, no extra steps," said Nifemi Oluboyede, Chief Product Officer at Credit Direct. " That means even when you are not investing yet, your money is already working for you quietly, consistently, in the background. We're building a platform you'll want to open every time there's a money decision to be made, whether it's sending, investing, or getting credit.