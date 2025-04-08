Nigeria: Vanguard Economic Discourse Holds Tomorrow

·As NESG boss calls for policy, resource coordination

All arrangements have been concluded to host this year's Vanguard Economic Discourse tomorrow. The event, themed, "Nigeria's Economic Outlook 2025: Hardship and Pathways to Sustainable Recovery", will hold at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, starting at 9am.

Already, a number of seasoned economists and industry experts have signed up as facilitators.

The 2025 edition is headlined by Dr. Yemi Kale, former Statistician General of the Federation/ Director General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as the Keynote Speaker. Dr. Kale is presently the Group Chief Economist/ Managing Director, Research & International Cooperation, Africa Export-Import Bank, Cairo.

The event would be chaired by Mr. Dele Oye, who is the President of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA). Oye is also the Chairman of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN).

Other confirmed facilitators include Prof. Franklin Ngwu, Director of Public Sector Initiatives, Lagos Business School, who will function as panel session Moderator with the Panelists including Chief Davidson Alaribe, who is the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dr. Tayo Aduloju who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), and Dr. Femi Egbesola, the President of Association of Small Business Owners in Nigeria (ASBON).

Also on the panel is Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive, Center for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive, Seplat Energy Plc, Mrs Bunmi Kuku, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and Ms. Demi Samande, Founder/ CEO, Majours Holdings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NESG boss calls for policy, resource coordination

Meanwhile, commenting ahead of the Discourse, NESG Chief Executive Officer, Dr Aduloju, stated: "Nigeria must actively pursue a clear path toward achieving its potential amidst the challenges and opportunities of recent economic reforms.

"While rising living costs and currency instability pose difficulties, we have seen modest improvements in reserves and government allocations.

"To transition beyond economic stabilization and consolidation toward accelerating growth, we must unlock our human capital by fostering a supportive business environment that attracts private investment alongside essential institutional, fiscal, and regulatory governance reforms.

"Achieving our goals requires a Whole-of-Government Approach (WGA) to address interconnected challenges. This includes advancing tax reforms, transforming agriculture and export-led trade, promoting digitally-led industrial growth, enhancing our tech and service sectors, and prioritizing job creation and poverty reduction.

"Urgent action is needed to ensure affordable electricity supply and energy security.

"Over the next 24 months, we must coordinate policies and resources across government agencies to reshape Nigeria's economic landscape".