Nigeria: DHQ - Generals Didn't Contribute Ransom for Tsiga's Release

·Military lists efforts made to rescue retired top officer

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday reacted to a viral report claiming that serving and retired generals and other top government functionaries contributed ransom for the release of former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Mahrazu Tsiga (rtd), insisting that the report is misleading.

A statement by Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, said an article by Brig. Gen.Ismaila Abdullahi, which claimed that military generals contributed money to secure the recent release of Tsiga, after being held captive for 56 days, was baseless.

The article, he said, clearly contradicted the efforts made by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, who embarked on a Search and Rescue Operation to secure his release, in addition to other non-kinetic efforts.

"The publication includes an appreciation message from the senior officer, thanking other senior officers and civilian counterparts for their material and other support that contributed to the rescue of the former Director-General of the NYSC.

"While it may seem unproductive to engage with those who consistently criticise the military, especially those who have benefited from it, it is essential to clarify the relentless efforts undertaken by the troops that facilitated General Tsiga's release.

"It is noteworthy that the unfortunate abduction of the former DG of NYSC occurred in the early hours of 6 February 2025, in Tsiga, Kafur District of Bakori Local Government Area in Katsina State. Immediately, troops of 17 Brigade were alerted and responded to the situation around 0300 hours the same day, and in a commendable show of professionalism, swiftly went on pursuit in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma," he said.

These combined efforts, he said, led to troops combing the assailants' hideouts within Jeka, Areda, and Zango, all in Kankara Local Government Area, in search of the former DG. He stressed that the operation extended to Ruwan Lafiya, Mununu, Matallawa, and Bakkai in Faskari Local Government Area.

"Although no direct contact was made with the abductors, the troops successfully pressured the criminals, who abandoned rustled animals and some captives in their hasty retreat. The troops nevertheless sustained the pursuit of the terrorists with unwavering determination, despite facing difficulties due to challenging terrain.

"On 8 February, leveraging credible intelligence, troops intensified their manhunt for the abductors and conducted dawn attacks at Yankuzo and Gidan Dankaka in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where terrorist kingpin Ado Aliero was reportedly hiding. Furthermore, intelligence confirmed that he had links with the abductors.

"Unfortunately, the operations did not result in locating the terrorists. However, subsequent air operations at Dunya Hill, a suspected bandit stronghold where General Tsiga was held, disrupted the terrorists, leading to the escape of several captives.

"Regrettably, the former DG was unable to escape due to health concerns. One of the captives, Barau Garba, a teacher at Government Secondary School in Tsiga, who was with General Tsiga, was rescued by troops and shared his experience via the attached video. Barau has since been reunited with his family in Tsiga town," the defence headquarters narrated.

Gusau stated that in another instance, troops assaulted Pauwa Hills and the Matallawa area of Kankara Local Government Area in search of Tsiga.

He further stated that they were able to rescue 84 kidnapped victims from the area without locating him, adding that several terrorists were neutralised, while three personnel sustained gunshot wounds during the operation.

"Since Brigadier General Tsiga's abduction on 6 February 2025, troops have remained relentless in their pursuit, conducting both air and ground operations within Danmusa, Kankara, and Faskari Local Government Areas, where he was supposedly held captive at different times.

"These operations kept pressure on the abductors. It is thus only fair to recognise the significant sacrifices made by these troops, who have worked day and night, often at great risk to their own lives, in their search for the senior officer.

"The disparaging online commentary is therefore nothing but presumably an act of mischief, calculated to undermine the dedicated efforts of the military to eradicate terrorists and other criminal elements from the North West region," he concluded.