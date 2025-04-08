Nigeria: SEDC 'Ll Address Infrastructure Deficit, Marginalisation in South-East, Says APC Chieftain

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Abia State, Chidi Ogbulafor said the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) would check infrastructure deficit and marginalisation of the zone.

Ogbulafor stated this on Monday while speaking to journalists in Umuahia, the state capital, where he applauded President Bola Tinubu for approving the establishment of the Commission.

The erstwhile chairman of Umuahia South local government, who described the Commission as a dream come true for the zone, said, "The coming on board of the commission will go a long way to correct the many years infrastructure deficit, neglect, and apparent marginalisation of the zone. I salute President Tinubu."

At the home front, he carpeted Governor Alex Otti for operating from his Nvosi country home in Isiala Ngwa South local government area since his assumption of office in 2023.

The Action Congress of Nigeria 2011 candidate for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency argued that the decision was having negative impacts on the government "including the governor's absence".

"The governor should reside and operate from Government House, Umuahia, not his country home. Doing otherwise amounts to setting bad precedent for subsequent governors," he noted.

He opined that no matter the level of the said dilapidation of the Government House, "Otti should have repaired even a minor part of it and operate from there to establish his presence in the capital".

According to him, Otti is unfortunately following the footsteps of his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu for which the former governor was vehemently criticised and condemned by the opposition.

Ogbulafor maintained that leaders should have it at the back of their minds that one of the prices they would pay is forfeiture of their personal luxury by living among those they're leading to feel their pulse.

He, therefore, urged the governor, to as a matter of urgency reconsider the decision and relocate to the officially designated residence for the office as a selfless and committed leader for several obvious reasons.