Nigeria: Developer Challenges Works Minister to Produce Authorization for Diverting Coastal Road

Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes, Engr. Mrs. Stella Okengwu, has challenged the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to present his legal authorization from the President, the Governor of Lagos State, the National Assembly, or the Lagos State House of Assembly enabling him to divert from the 2006 Coastal Road alignment onto Winhomes property at Okun Ajah in Lagos State.

Mrs. Okengwu stated that fulfilling this challenge was necessary for the Minister to demonstrate his competence and respect for the rule of law.

Minister of Works Umahi had during a stakeholders meeting held on Sunday at Eko Hotel, in Victoria Island, Lagos State, demanded that the Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Limited, publish the detailed financial records of how the diaspora investors raised $250m.

In her response, she said Winhomes under the leadership of the CEO Engr. Stella Okengwu and its Board of Directors, acknowledged the recent statement made by Umahi regarding the release of its account totalling $250 million.

According to her, "We are prepared to comply with this request; however, we require clarification and documentation on several key points before proceeding.

"We ask Mr. Umahi to present the legal basis for his actions in encroaching upon our investment property within the Winhomes Estate, particularly the use of military force to seize our assets.

"We request evidence of authorization from both the President of Nigeria and the Governor of the State that grants Mr. Umahi the right to encroach on our land."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further, Okengu said: "We require documentation from the Federal High Court that contradicts existing court orders, specifically any that would allow Mr. Umahi to return to the investment property after a judicial directive prohibiting such actions. Noncompliance with this order would render the court's decision ineffective."

Upon receipt of the information, Okengu disclosed that Winhomes will gladly fulfill Mr. Umahi's request to the appropriate authorities.

Aside that, the diaspora investors at Winhomes Estate should not be held accountable to a minister who allegedly operates with perceived impunity.

"We remain committed to protecting our investments and ensuring that all actions taken are in accordance with the law."

Okengwu urged the Minister to act responsibly and engage constructively with stakeholders to restore confidence in the management of Lagos infrastructure.

The proposed 700-kilometer Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which is estimated to cost N15 trillion would take nothing less than eight years to be completed, remained marred in controversy.

And Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court had in October 24, 2024, instructed the federal government to refrain from any actions that could compromise the integrity of the case, urhing all parties to respect court processes and avoid actions that could undermine the court authority or render the case nugatory.

She cited recent traffic gridlock in Lagos, exacerbated by the Minister's actions, which she said further underscored the need for accountability and transparency.