Africa: Global Executions On the Rise As African States Rethink Capital Punishment

While much of the world has left capital punishment behind, the most recent report by Amnesty International shows executions last year reached their highest level globally in almost a decade, while a number of African nations are considering reintroducing the death penalty.

A surge in executions, as reported by Amnesty International, has renewed debate over the death penalty - particularly in African nations including Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where governments are considering reintroducing capital punishment.

Human rights advocates warn this move could reverse years of progress in regions already grappling with fragile justice systems.

According to Amnesty International's 2024 report, released on Tuesday, the number of people executed last year reached 1,518 - the highest number since 2015.

While most took place in Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, the announcement that several African states are considering bringing back the death penalty has raised alarm among campaigners.

The DRC is proposing introducing executions for ordinary crimes, and the ruling military junta in Burkina Faso has announced similar intentions.

These discussions come as Amnesty warns that some regimes are "weaponising" capital punishment in order to stifle dissent, target minorities or enforce political control - trends that observers fear could be replicated if these African states move forward with their plans.

To display this content from X (Twitter), you must enable advertisement tracking and audience measurement.

Accept Manage my choices France, Germany summon Iran envoys to protest against executions

'Most cruel of punishments'

"The death penalty is an abhorrent crime with no place in today's world," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty's secretary-general.

"Those who dare challenge authorities have faced the most cruel of punishments - particularly in Iran and Saudi Arabia - with the death penalty used to silence those brave enough to speak out."

Amnesty's report paints a grim picture of how capital punishment is being misused. Iran was responsible for 64 percent of all known executions last year, many of which were linked to protests or involved vulnerable individuals.

Saudi Arabia doubled its executions from the previous year, often using beheading. Those sentenced to death included political dissidents and members of the Shiite minority.

Death penalty handed down for three albino killers in Malawi

Miscarriage of justice fears

The potential reintroduction of the death penalty in parts of Africa has prompted broader concern over the continent's human rights record as a whole.

In countries where the rule of law is often inconsistent and corruption widespread, rights groups warn that innocent people are especially vulnerable.

While 145 countries globally have either abolished or stopped using the death penalty, several African nations continue to implement it. Botswana, Egypt and Somalia are among those actively using capital punishment.

In 2024, Egypt carried out executions in complete secrecy, making it difficult to assess the true scope of the practice.

Nigeria's possible reintroduction of capital punishment for drug-related offences is also under scrutiny. Amnesty notes that more than 40 percent of executions worldwide are linked to drug crimes - with Iran, China and Singapore among the main offenders.

Under international humanitarian law, drug offences do not meet the criteria of the "most serious crimes" - such as murder - warranting the death penalty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This legal standard is crucial in Africa, where under-resourced judicial systems and lack of access to fair trials frequently lead to miscarriages of justice. In Nigeria, reports of torture and coerced confessions persist, raising questions about the state's ability to administer irreversible sentences responsibly.

Sierra Leone's parliament abolishes death penalty, but sceptics fear a crime wave

While some governments argue that the death penalty is a necessary deterrent in the face of rising crime or terrorism, many civil society organisations, both local and international, argue there is little evidence that capital punishment reduces crime more effectively.

Across Africa, a slow but steady trend towards abolition had been under way. Chad abolished the death penalty for all crimes in 2020, with Sierra Leone and Malawi following suit in 2021 - with the latter's Supreme Court citing its incompatibility with human rights principles.