Liberia: EPA Slaps Fines, Threatens Shutdowns and Demolitions Over Environmental Violations

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia has leveled hefty fines, issued operational threats, and announced demolition orders against companies and individuals flouting the nation's environmental laws--signaling a new era of environmental accountability.

At a press briefing held Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the agency's new Mamba Point headquarters, EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo announced that Hongtu Mining Company has been fined US$10,000 for operating illegally without an environmental permit in Mat House Town, Grand Bassa County. The company was also slapped with a US$30,000 Environmental Restoration Order following the diversion of the Shoni River, which resulted in serious environmental degradation and biodiversity loss.

"Hongtu Mining has engaged in river pollution, uncontrolled mining, and disrupted local livelihoods--without any EPA authorization," Dr. Yarkpawolo declared. "They must halt operations immediately and work with a certified firm to restore the site."

Community complaints had pointed to water contamination, health hazards, and unfulfilled corporate promises. Despite constructing hand pumps and a school under a mere prospecting license, Hongtu's impact on the local ecosystem has been visibly destructive.

LoneStar Cell MTN Faces Suspension Over Noise, Emissions

The EPA has also issued a final ultimatum to telecommunications giant LoneStar Cell MTN, threatening suspension if the company fails to address longstanding noise and emission complaints from residents near its Congo Town facility.

"LoneStar has ten business days to comply or risk being shut down," warned Dr. Yarkpawolo. The EPA's demands include installing silencers on generators, relocating them from residential zones, raising exhaust stacks to 25 feet, and issuing protective earplugs to workers.

Investigations confirmed that the company's generator operations are directly harming neighboring communities.

Bea Mountain Implicated in Cape Mount Water Contamination

Further raising the stakes, the EPA announced preliminary findings from a pollution probe in Grand Cape Mount County, where Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC) is under scrutiny for contaminating the Masakpa-Matambo River--a vital water source in Tewor District.

The investigation, launched after a formal complaint by residents on March 20, found elevated levels of arsenic, turbidity, and solids in the river. Although mercury and cyanide levels were within limits, physical evidence included dead fish, diarrhea outbreaks, and damaged homes.

"While we cannot definitively link building cracks to BMMC's blasting, the environmental impact is undeniable," said Dr. Yarkpawolo.

Jeety Rubber, Lee Group Cited for Poor Safety and Waste Management

EPA inspectors also cited the Jeety Rubber Processing Facility for multiple violations, including poor use of protective gear, lack of fire preparedness, and unsanitary effluent disposal. The company was found in partial compliance, with untreated sewage occasionally discharged due to overloaded treatment systems.

"The company must act now to protect both workers and the environment," said Dr. Yarkpawolo.

Meanwhile, Lee Group Company was found storing expired chemicals--such as Borax Decahydrate and Caustic Soda--without proper disposal or labeling. The absence of safety data sheets and failure to meet prior EPA directives, including installing community hand pumps, earned the company a sharp rebuke.

"The risk of chemical mishandling is high, and that puts entire neighborhoods at risk," warned the EPA boss.

Wetland Encroachers Face Bulldozers

The EPA also issued demolition notices to residents, businesses, and institutions encroaching on the Montserrado Wetland along SKD Boulevard and Tyler Island in Jacob Town.

Backed by verified satellite imagery, the EPA accused violators of illegally backfilling, building, and altering the Ramsar-protected wetland. These actions, Dr. Yarkpawolo warned, are not only illegal under the Environmental Protection and Management Law of Liberia but also violate international obligations under the Ramsar Convention.

"Destruction of mangroves and obstruction of natural floodplains increases the risk of urban flooding and threatens biodiversity," he said. "Despite repeated warnings, the violations continue."

The EPA has set April 16, 2025, as the date for demolitions in collaboration with the Liberia National Police, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Public Works, and Paynesville City Corporation. Individuals will be forcibly removed if they fail to comply within five working days of receiving notice.

"Noncompliance will be met with enforcement, fines, and legal prosecution," Dr. Yarkpawolo declared.