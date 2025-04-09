Liberia: LWSC Replaces 70-Year-Old Water Supply Pipeline

In what is being described as a transformative moment for Liberia's struggling water infrastructure, the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) on Tuesday unveiled newly imported 48-inch diameter transmission pipes and accessories at its project site in Lower Johnsonville.

The new pipes mark a critical phase in the long-overdue replacement of the aging 36-inch pipeline that has supplied water from the White Plains Water Treatment Plant to Paynesville and central Monrovia for more than seven decades.

The project, which will ultimately serve over 1.5 million residents across the capital and its largest suburb, promises to significantly enhance the reliability and pressure of water delivery -- a persistent challenge in Liberia's postwar reconstruction.

Speaking to reporters during a tour of the project, LWSC Managing Director Mo Ali said the new infrastructure represents a "migration from consistent rupture with the 36-inch pipeline to an era of unhindered and high-pressure supply."

"These pipes are over 70 years old, built in 1953," Ali explained. "The Government of Liberia, with support from the World Bank, has been working since 2016 to fund this critical upgrade. It started with a US$10 million grant during the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration, followed by an additional US$30 million financing under President George Weah."

According to Ali, the project had stalled for years due to contractual issues and implementation delays. Upon assuming leadership, his administration renegotiated with the World Bank to reinitiate the work, albeit with a reduced scope.

"Initially, we were targeting 11.8 kilometers of new pipe installation. But with the delays and setbacks, we agreed with the Bank to reduce the scope to 10 kilometers for US$12.4 million," he noted.

Ali also addressed public skepticism surrounding the costs associated with water projects, emphasizing that infrastructure development is far more complex than it appears.

"People see water flowing from taps and assume it's simple. They question the price tag and cry corruption," he said. "But the actual tap is the cheapest part. It's what's underground -- the pipes, valves, chambers, and concrete work -- that carry the real cost."

To complete the remaining 15 kilometers of the pipeline, LWSC estimates it will need an additional US$22-25 million in financing.

Mo Ali reiterated that the LWSC under his watch is committed to transparency and timely delivery. "This project is a national priority, and we're working diligently to get it done right."

Patrick Sandike, Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services at LWSC, provided a comprehensive overview of the engineering work underway at the Johnsonville site.

"This site serves as both a storage and fabrication area," he said, pointing to stacks of valves, gaskets, and other accessories. "We are producing concrete covers for manholes and valve chambers right here. We've already excavated parts of the route, and in the coming days, we'll start laying the 5 kilometers toward the plant."

Sandike, who visited China earlier this year to inspect the manufacturing of the pipes, described their quality as state-of-the-art.

"I saw every stage of production -- from melting to molding, hydrotesting, and tensile strength testing. These pipes are built to last," he said.

He praised President Joseph Boakai for his hands-on leadership and intervention in facilitating the project.

"President Boakai is personally following this project. When there was a delay at the port, he paused a meeting, called the Port Manager and APM Terminals, and instructed them to prioritize our shipment. That's how important this project is," Sandike said.

Seth Tetteyfio, the Resident Engineer and consultant with Forest and the LWSC Project Implementation Unit, said the new pipes are designed to last between 75 to 100 years, a substantial improvement over the rust-prone iron pipes they are replacing.

"This project replaces the smaller, outdated iron pipes with stronger, more durable ones that are rust-resistant," he said. "With no external damage, these pipes should outlive us and serve future generations."

He revealed that approximately 1,670 pieces of 60-meter-long pipes will be required to complete the 10-kilometer stretch, which is scheduled for completion by October 2025.

Samuel Forkpa Davies, LWSC Project Engineer, highlighted the logistical hurdles the project faced, including delays in offloading shipments at the Freeport of Monrovia.

"This forest area had to be cleared and reinforced to handle the weight of modern infrastructure. The first shipment arrived three weeks ago, and offloading took longer due to port capacity issues," Davies explained. "It took the personal intervention of President Joseph Boakai to prioritize the offloading of our cargo."

Davies said over 400 pieces of pipe have already arrived at the project site, and work on excavation, fabrication, and pipe laying is being carried out simultaneously.

"Our engineers are working 24/7 to keep this project on schedule. Every Thursday, we hold project meetings with all stakeholders -- LWSC, contractors, engineers, and even the Office of the President -- to track progress, identify setbacks, and push for solutions," he added.