Liberia's Push for UNSC Non-Permanent Seat Intensifies

9 April 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, met with the President of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Presidential Palace in N'Djamena, Chad. The meeting underscored the growing diplomatic ties between the two nations and their shared commitment to fostering greater collaboration in various sectors.

Foreign Minister Nyanti delivered a heartfelt message of gratitude from Liberia's President, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, to President Deby and the people of Chad, expressing the Government and people of Liberia's deep appreciation for Chad's support and friendship.

Foreign Minister Nyanti emphasized that her visit symbolized not only a diplomatic mission but also the dawn of a new era in bilateral relations, grounded in mutual interests and shared goals for progress.

"The objective of my visit today is to deepen the relationship between Liberia and Chad. We share common aspirations for our people and are committed to building a future where both countries can thrive side by side," Foreign Minister Nyanti stated. "Liberia is undergoing an ambitious rebuilding process, focused on revitalizing our agricultural sector, investing in education, improving infrastructure, and stimulating both the private and public sectors of our economy."

As part of her mission, Foreign Minister Nyanti also appealed for Chad's invaluable support for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. The Minister explained that Liberia's candidacy reflects the country's commitment to promoting international peace and security, while also amplifying the voices of nations from the Global South.

"We believe that securing a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council will provide an opportunity for Africa to contribute more meaningfully to global governance. With Chad's support, we can send a powerful message of unity and strength in Africa's commitment to stability and development," said Foreign Minister Nyanti.

In response, President Mahamat Idriss Deby expressed Chad's full support for Liberia's bid, emphasizing the significant responsibility that comes with representing Africa at the United Nations Security Council.

"Chad will support Liberia's candidacy, as it is critical that Africa has a strong voice in global affairs. This is not just about Liberia; it is about Africa's voice and influence in shaping the world order," President Deby remarked. "Liberia's bid symbolizes our collective vision for the future, and I have full confidence that Liberia will represent Africa's interests on the Security Council with dignity and commitment."

President Deby also noted that the non-permanent seat was an important step in rectifying historical injustices related to Africa's underrepresentation in global governance structures. He stressed that Africa has undergone significant changes and that this seat represents a crucial moment for the continent to be heard on the global stage.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of collaboration between African nations, particularly in the pursuit of sustainable peace and development. President Deby also highlighted the shared interests of Chad and Liberia, noting that despite the geographical distance between the two countries, they have common goals in areas such as tourism, trade, and investment.

"This collaboration will go a long way in ensuring both nations achieve their respective goals and contribute to the growth and prosperity of Africa," President Deby concluded.

Foreign Minister Nyanti's visits marked a significant step in strengthening Liberia's diplomatic ties with Chad, reinforcing the commitment to work together on issues of mutual concern, while advancing peace, development, and regional cooperation across Africa.

