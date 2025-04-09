Nigeria: Edo Assembly Removes Majority, Deputy Leaders - Speaker, Deputy Retain Positions

The Edo State House of Assembly has removed Hon. Charity Aiguobarueghian and Hon. Natasha Osawaru Irobosa, both of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), as majority leader and deputy leader, respectively.

However, the speaker, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, and deputy speaker, Hon. Maria Edeko, both also from the PDP, retained their positions following a minor reshuffle in the leadership of the house.

Additionally, the assembly removed Hon. Yekini Idaiye, PDP, from his position as chief whip.

They have been replaced by Hon. Ibhamawu Jonathan Aigbokhan, APC, representing Esan West, as the new majority leader; Hon. Addeh Emakhu Isibor, APC, representing Esan North-East I, as the new deputy leader; and Hon. Lecky Hussein Mustapha, APC, representing Etsako West I, as the new chief whip.

The leadership changes followed a letter from the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Jarret Tenabe, which highlighted the PDP's loss of the majority status in the assembly due to the defection of four PDP lawmakers to the APC.

In line with the changes, the PDP leadership in the state has been asked to submit a list of nominees for new principal officers.

Despite the reshuffle, Speaker Agbebaku clarified that the positions of speaker and deputy speaker were not under consideration in the current leadership changes. This has raised questions about the possible impact of the APC's growing influence within the assembly.

The reshuffle comes amid heightened political tensions following the defections, which have altered the balance of power in the state legislature.