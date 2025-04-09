Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Wike Approves N4bn for Striking Teachers, Area Councils' Staff

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved N4 billion for the implementation of the minimum wage, backlogs of arrears and other allowances for the striking primary school teachers and staff of the six area councils.

A senior management staff of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), who preferred anonymity, told our reporter on Monday that the minister gave the approval on Wednesday after the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) forwarded the total sums needed for the payment to him.

He, however, said the money was yet to hit the accounts of the six area councils and that the unions were demanding that the treasury department of the FCTA should pay the money directly to the accounts of the LEAs across the six area councils.

He said, "The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, had already approved N4 billion for the payment of the minimum wage for both primary school teachers and the area councils' staff across the six area councils, including backlogs of arrears and other entitlements, even though the money is yet to hit the accounts of the area councils."

A member of the standing committee of the NUT also confirmed the approval of N4 billion for the payment of the teachers and the area councils' staff minimum wage and other backlogs of arrears.

He said the unions would meet with the relevant officers and the director of treasury to fine-tune modalities for the payment.

"Yes, it is true; the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved N4 billion for the payment of the new minimum wage and other backlogs of arrears. But our major concern is the modalities for the payment, and that is why the joint union leaders will be meeting with the permanent secretary and the director of treasury to fine-tune modalities for the payment."

The chairman of Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya, who doubles as FCT ALGON chairman, did not pick up calls or reply to text messages sent to him on the development.

It would be recalled that primary school teachers and staff of the six area councils in the FCT under the NUT and NULGE had, on March 24, resumed their strike over non-implementation of the new minimum wage and payment of other backlogs of arrears by the six area council chairmen.