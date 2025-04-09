Nigeria: NDSF - I'm Satisfied, Says Ondo Volleyball Coach After Winning Gold

8 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Head Coach of Ondo State Volleyball Team, Sina Afuye, says he is satisfied with the performance of his players at the ongoing Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ondo State male volleyball team clinched the gold medal after defeating Bayelsa 3-0 in the final.

Afuye, who relished the challenge posed by his opponents from the group stage, told NAN that the team performed beyond his expectations to achieve the feat.

The head coach said that some new talents have been discovered ahead of the National Sports Festival in May.

"I am delighted with the way my players played. This team was formed not quite long and returned with a gold medal in their first outing. The future of the game is bright ahead of the coming years," he said.

Ondo State also won a gold medal in the women wrestling through Damilola Ojo in the 76k category on Monday.

Saliu Rasheed won bronze medal in wrestling, 74kg category, while Ladoja Idowu clinched silver medal in wrestling 125kg.

The Ondo State male handball team defeated Team Edo 24 -19 to clinch the bronze medal, while the Ondo State female basketball team lost to Rivers by 33-27 to settle for silver.

In the male basketball event, Ondo State also lost to Rivers by 39-49 points to settle for Silver.

In the scrabble event, the pair of Oluwatimilehin Doko and Tunde Saporu won bronze medal at the doubles event for Ondo State. (NAN).

