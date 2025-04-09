Nigeria: Abuja Gets 1st Green Solar-Powered Farmers' Market

8 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hussein Yahaya

FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has advocated for a sustainable, inclusive and resilient economy that will support local farmers, empower small-scale agribusinesses and ensure that quality produce is readily accessible to every resident of the territory.

The minister made the call at the official inauguration of the first green solar-powered, state-of-the-art Utako farmers' market, a flagship project executed by Abuja Investment Company Limited (AICL).

Mahmoud noted that the market would serve as a hub of economic empowerment, a centre of agricultural excellence, and a vital link between producers and consumers.

"This market will serve as a platform where farmers can sell directly to buyers, eliminating middlemen, reducing post-harvest losses, and boosting rural incomes," she stressed.

The minister, therefore, called on the farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs to take full ownership of the facility and use it as a catalyst for growth.

