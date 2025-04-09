press release

Accra, Ghana – The African Social Movements Baraza 2025 is set to take place from Monday, 14th to Wednesday, 16th April 2025. This gathering will bring together social movements, grassroots activists, civil society organization leaders, creatives, academics, policymakers and passionate change-makers from across the continent to define and strategize on pressing social issues impacting Africans.

Hosted by TrustAfrica in partnership with the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD Ghana), this edition of the Baraza is hosted at a time when the continent faces complex challenges such as geopolitical tensions, inequality, widening marginalisation, social polarization and deepening environmental crises. By uniting diverse voices and perspectives, the convening will enable transformative change and strengthen organizing efforts for social transformation across the continent. The objectives of the Baraza are also to;

- Foster conversations among African social movement leaders on the current global political moment and create Common African Movement Positions on priority intersecting issues.

- Provide a platform to foster solidarity, collaboration, and joint actions and strengthen the African social movements network.

- Create a space to showcase emblematic organizing experience and share lessons learnt among movement leaders.

- Promote dialogue between movement leaders and funders to help build trust and foster improved funding for African social movements.

Now the largest convening of social movements on the continent, the highlights of the program include:

- Celebrating the courage and resourcefulness of new social movements reshaping activism across Africa.

- Dynamic speakers who represent the boldness and resilience of social movements from across the continent.

- Creative contributions in the form of visual, musical and poetic art, which will also culminate in a One Africa concert.

The convening will be multilingual, with English, French and Arabic interpretation to enable inclusive engagement. While registration for in-person attendance has closed, the proceedings will be shared on the convening social pages to participate virtually following #Baraza2025.

@asmbaraza on X/ Twitter

African Social Movements Baraza on LinkedIn

@asmbaraza on Instagram

African Social Movements Baraza on YouTube

For more information about the convening, visit www.asmbaraza.org.

Ends/

For Media Enquiries:

Name: Abda Wone: Communications Officer, TrustAfrica

Email: wone@trustafrica.org | WhatsApp contact: +221 77 953 84 66