Liberia: Will Francisca Howe Claim LFA Best Defender in 2025?

Monrovia — The 2024/25 season has brought Francisca T. Howe into the spotlight as a standout performer for Shaita Angels, raising discussions about the possibility of her reclaiming the prestigious LFA Best Defender title in 2025.

With her remarkable contributions, Howe has solidified her reputation as a leader and a key figure in Liberian women's football.

A Season of Excellence

Howe's impact for Shaita Angels has been undeniable. Playing 17 league games, she maintained impeccable discipline, without receiving a yellow nor red card in any match. Her defensive prowess has been instrumental in the team's success, keeping their goals conceded to only 18 in 19 games--a stellar achievement that underscores her clean and calculated approach to defending.

Note that she was absent in 2 of the 19 games due to injury. Her versatility further sets her apart. Despite being primarily a defender, Howe has contributed offensively with two assists, demonstrating her ability to seamlessly balance defensive stability with offensive support. This dynamic element in her gameplay makes her one of the most complete defenders in the league.

A Proven Track Record

Howe's legacy in Liberian football is well-established. Having won the LFA Best Defender award in the 2020/2021 season, she has once again proven her ability to perform at the highest level. Her leadership and composure have not only inspired her teammates but also propelled Shaita Angels to second place in the league standings--a testament to her influence on the field.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Success on Multiple Fronts

Since joining the club last season, Howe's contributions extended beyond league play. She was pivotal in Shaita Angels' triumph in the 2023/2024 Orange Cup, as well as their victory in the LFA Super Cup against Determine Girls before the current campaign. On preseason duty in Sierra Leone, Howe helped the club secure their first international trophy by overcoming Koya Queens in the Careysburg International Cup final to be crowned champions.

National Team Call-Up and Recognition

Her consistent performances have earned her a call back to the women's national team, further cementing her status as one of Liberia's elite football talents. With the national team selection recognizing her abilities, the case for her candidacy as LFA Best Defender grows stronger. The Case for the 2025 Title The question now is whether Howe's exceptional season will be enough to earn her the LFA Best Defender award for 2025. Her clean record, leadership qualities, versatility, and contributions to team success place her as a top contender for the honor.

As Shaita Angels continue to build on their achievements, Francisca T. Howe's name will remain at the forefront of discussions surrounding women football's brightest stars. If her performances are anything to go by, Howe has a strong case to reclaim her title as the best defender in Liberia.