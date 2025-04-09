Liberia: LNOC Warns Against Misrepresentation in Lba Leadership Dispute

Monrovia — The Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC) has issued a stern warning to individuals "falsely" presenting themselves as Executive Committee members of the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA).

The warning comes amid ongoing tensions over the association's leadership, with accusations and counterclaims further deepening divisions within the country's basketball sector.

Background of the Dispute

The LNOC's statement follows a recent release from the Executive Committee of the LBA under Rufus Anderson, which accused the Abraham Samukai-led leadership of being unauthorized.

Anderson's faction alleged that Samukai and his team have been issuing directives regarding team registrations and soliciting funds from private businesses and public entities on behalf of the LBA--actions they described as misleading and unlawful.

Leadership's Response and Threats of Sanctions

In response, the current LBA leadership under Abraham Samukai issued a statement on March 15, 2025, threatening to impose bans on players, coaches, referees, table officials, club presidents, and others who participate in unauthorized basketball activities nationwide.

The announcement coincided with the launch of Jacob Kabakollie's Monrovia Madness All-Star Basketball Festival, which is scheduled to begin in April 2025 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Gymnasium in Paynesville.

The festival aims to unite communities across Montserrado County in a celebration of basketball and community spirit.

LNOC's Position

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the governing body for Olympic sports in Liberia, the LNOC has demanded that former LBA officials immediately cease any further misrepresentation as the association's legitimate leadership.

In a release signed by LNOC President Sylvester Rennie on March 31, 2025, the committee emphasized that the current LBA leadership under Abraham Samukai was duly elected and is recognized by FIBA, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the LNOC itself.

The LNOC warned that continued misrepresentation by those purporting to lead the association would leave it with no alternative but to endorse and pursue all available sanctions and legal measures deemed appropriate by its member organizations and the LBA under Samukai's leadership.

History of the Leadership Crisis

The controversy dates back to the LBA Elective Congress held on October 31, 2023, where Abraham Samukai narrowly defeated Jacob Kabakollie in a 26-25 vote.

Kabakollie challenged the results in court, citing irregularities--including discrepancies between the number of votes cast and the roll-call of delegates.

Following the legal dispute, the court ordered the LBA to revert to its pre-election status, further escalating the leadership conflict.

Despite the ruling, Samukai--backed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports--has continued to oversee basketball affairs in Liberia over the past two years.