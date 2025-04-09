Liberia: 'Chico Should Do the Right Thing for Our People,' Bomi District #3 Lawmaker Asserts

Bomi County Electoral District #3 Representative, Sam P. Jallah, has ordered the shutdown of operations by the China Henan International Cooperation Group, commonly known as CHICO, in his district over its alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

Speaking to The Liberian Investigator on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Monrovia, Representative Jallah said the company has been operating without the knowledge or consent of the Ministry of Lands and Mines, the Bomi County Superintendent, local chiefs and elders, the clan leadership, or his office as the district's elected lawmaker.

"Though I was surprised, I want to thank all of you for bringing this to the public. I took this action after I was alerted by citizens about CHICO's activities while I was en route to inspect one of my road projects," Rep. Jallah explained.

He revealed that CHICO has been engaged in rock crushing and other mining-related operations in the county without proper authorization. According to him, this is a blatant violation of the law and a disregard for the people of Bomi.

"When I took this step, I began receiving calls from powerful individuals in and out of the county, including past and present government officials. I even received emails from some Chinese nationals urging me to reconsider," he said.

Rep. Jallah emphasized that his decision is rooted in a desire to see real development and tangible benefits reach his people--not just a select few.

"Whenever companies operate in a district, the people should benefit. Our citizens shouldn't be left begging while others exploit our natural resources," he stressed.

CHICO has been active in Liberia since 2008 and is regarded as one of the major construction firms in the country, having implemented several major road projects under various governments.

But Rep. Jallah said he refused to meet the company's representatives privately, citing transparency.

"They've asked to meet with me in private, hoping I would compromise. I've declined. If we are to talk, it must be in the district, openly, with my people present. It's their interests that matter--not mine," he said.

The Bomi County lawmaker expressed disappointment in how concession agreements have historically been handled in Liberia. He criticized politicians who negotiate behind closed doors, accept bribes, and abandon their people until election season.

"Too many times, politicians negotiate these deals instead of the technocrats who actually understand them. They take brown envelopes and disappear, leaving the people to suffer. I will not allow that to happen again in District #3," he vowed.

Rep. Jallah clarified that his stance should not be seen as opposition to development but a call for accountability and fairness.

"I'm not against development in Bomi or Liberia. I just want the right thing to be done so that our people can live better lives," he stated.

Proudly identifying as an independent lawmaker, Jallah said his work speaks for itself.

"I'm an independent representative, and I'll remain that way. I've done more development in one year than any representative since the county's establishment in 1984," he said.