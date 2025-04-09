Liberia: LWSC Launches $12.4m Water Pipeline Upgrade Between Johnsonville and Harrisburg

Johnsonville — The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has launched a long-awaited overhaul of its aging transmission pipeline between Johnsonville and Harrisburg, marking a significant milestone in the country's water infrastructure development.

Backed by a $12.4 million World Bank grant, the project is replacing 10 kilometers of deteriorating 36-inch pre-stressed concrete pipe with modern 48-inch ductile iron piping--a move LWSC officials say will drastically improve water reliability for Monrovia and surrounding communities.

"This system is more than 70 years old and has long outlived its lifespan," said LWSC Managing Director Mohammed Ali during a guided tour of the project site. "Frequent breakdowns on this stretch have compromised service delivery. This upgrade is not just overdue--it's critical."

The current works represent the first phase of a larger 25-kilometer rehabilitation project, which has faced years of setbacks since its original proposal in 2016. Funding bottlenecks and protracted negotiations with partners had stalled the project until now. But Ali says momentum is finally on the side of progress.

"Over 400 pipeline segments have already arrived on-site, and 700 more are en route," he noted. "We're pressing ahead aggressively, especially with the rainy season fast approaching."

LWSC officials and engineers say the outdated infrastructure has long been a source of leaks, bursts, and service interruptions. Project Engineer Samuel Forkpa Davis called the current replacement essential.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Infrastructure Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The new ductile iron pipes are engineered to last up to 100 years," Davis said. "They will allow us to deliver water more efficiently and with far fewer interruptions."

The project is being implemented under close supervision from Forest, an international engineering consultancy. Resident engineer Seth Tetteyfio stressed the material improvement of the new system over its predecessor.

"Unlike the carbon steel pipes that corroded over time, ductile iron offers long-term durability, especially in urban environments where demand and exposure are high," Tetteyfio explained. "While we're focused on the initial 10 kilometers now, the design work for the full 25 kilometers is well underway."

Ali also acknowledged logistical hurdles that delayed material shipments, but credited recent high-level intervention at the Freeport of Monrovia for expediting the release of key equipment.

"This corridor, once remote and forested, is now a hub of residential expansion," Ali said. "We are constructing to meet both current needs and future growth, with a 24-hour work schedule and international quality standards at the core of our operations."