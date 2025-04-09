Nigeria: Two Factory Women Drown in Kano Pond

9 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Two women have lost their lives in a puddle while trying to clean up their bodies after the close of work at a local beverage - Zobo processing factory in Gezawa local government area of Kano State.

Spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, in a statement said the event happened on Monday but the corpses were found on Tuesday after some search.

Yusif said, 'On Tuesday, 8th April 2025, at about 11:15 am, the control room of the agency received an emergency call from the commander, vigilante group of Gezawa, who informed us that two women had fallen into a puddle.

"According to their relatives, they are workers in a zobo processing company and they entered the water with the intention of washing their bodies after closing from duty, which resulted in the loss of their lives."

He added that rescue efforts began on Monday evening and continued into Tuesday, culminating in the recovery of the victims' bodies.

The statement added that the unnamed women were found unconscious and were handed over to one Musa Garba of the Gezawa Police Division before giving up the ghost.

