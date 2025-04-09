Nigeria Seeks to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Nigeria has officially expressed its interest to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Abuja poised to be the host city.

The announcement follows the Nigeria Olympic Committee's (NOC) confirmation that they have successfully met the March 28 deadline for submission of interest.

The spokesperson for the NOC, Tony Nezianya, in a statement released on Monday, said the next steps in the bidding process hinge on receiving formal backing from the federal government.

"Nigeria's bid will present a unique opportunity to showcase our development, enhance our global standing, and invigorate our sports culture," Nezianya said, emphasizing the importance of hosting such an event not only for sports but also for national pride.

The last major multi-sport event hosted by Nigeria was the African Games in 2003, which took place in Abuja. The experience gained from that event has laid a strong foundation for Nigeria's potential to organise large-scale international competitions effectively.

The proposed bid aims to spur investment in sports infrastructure, especially in Abuja, which could revitalise the local sports economy and improve facilities for future generations. Hosting the Commonwealth Games could catalyse the construction and upgrading of sports venues, transportation systems, and accommodations, bringing lasting benefits to both the sports community and the general populace.

Nezianya further noted the potential for a significant economic boost, stating that the influx of tourists would support local businesses and create jobs, especially in the hospitality sector. The preparation for such an event would generate numerous employment opportunities, particularly in event management and construction, fostering local enterprise and skills development.

Moreover, the Games are expected to inspire a new generation of athletes, providing them with motivation and resources to excel in their sports disciplines. The bid is not just about hosting but also about positioning Nigeria as a nation that values athletic achievement and fosters talent.

According to NOC's statement, the announcement aligns with a broader schedule of sporting events, including the ANOCA School Sports' Games in Algeria this July and the upcoming Commonwealth Games set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, in March 2026. Notably, Africa has been awarded the Youth Olympic Games for the first time, with Dakar, Senegal, set to host in late 2026.