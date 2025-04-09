A new health facility that provides a natural solution to many health complications especially non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, cancer, and other preventable diseases was dedicated over the weekend in Monrovia.

The facility, called TIENS, is a giant Chinese multinational group that carries the slogan "heal naturally" and offers alternative solutions to medical treatment by rehabilitating patients with stroke and diabetes while providing proper obesity and cellular nutrition programs, detoxification, and massage, among others.

The proprietress of TIENS Liberia's branch, Matilda Parker and Grace Kpaan, said the entity began initial operations in New Kru Town on Bushrod Island before constructing its newly dedicated facility in Sophie community in Congo Town.

"We signed a partnership agreement with Jahmale Medical Solutions so that they can provide further medical services that we will not be able to provide for our patients," Madam Parker disclosed.

For Madam Parker, she shared her personal connection to stroke recovery and emphasized the importance of early detection, mental health support, and access to cutting-edge rehabilitation equipment in Liberia.

"My father was a stroke patient, and I remember even as a little girl growing up, that after he came out of the hospital, that was it. We actually had to teach him things that he needed to do to improve."

Madam Parker began using the metaphor to describe the growing network of wellness centers across Liberia, her remarks further highlighted a deep personal motivation for championing stroke care services in the country, revealing that her late father had suffered a stroke when she was a child. "There was no place to take him. All we could do had him chew gum... it was devastating," she said.

She candidly talked about the limited stroke rehabilitation services available in Liberia and the urgent need to change that. "Not many centers focused on stroke rehabilitation in Liberia," she noted. She expressed her commitment to creating spaces that don't just treat physical symptoms but also address the psychological toll of stroke. "Most of the people we treat go through major depression," she said. "Families often don't support their loved ones adequately after a stroke."

The newly opened facility, which had a soft launch in February and officially began operations in September, has already served 56 patients, 80% of whom were between the ages of 35 and 45--a statistic Parker called a "wake-up call" for the country's health priorities. She encouraged Liberians to visit the center not only when ill, but also for preventive care. "This place is for the sick. We want people like you, you, and you to come and know what's going on in your system."

Highlighting future plans, Parker revealed that expansion discussions are already underway for new centers in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County. She shared that her maternal roots in the area plays a role in choosing the next location. "There's nothing definitive there for rehabilitation, so we've started discussions and identified a location near the new city hall."

According to her, the property housing the new center was purchased by her in 2008 during a vacation. Despite the high renovation cost, she described the transformation as a labor of love. "We did a soft opening just by word of mouth," she said. "We started small, and now we're growing step by step."

One of the emotional highlights of the event was the testimony of stroke survivor Mr. Samuel and Pewee Gizzie who arrived at the center unable to sit properly or speak. Today, both are walking and singing. "That's God first--and then knowing what to do," Parker said.

While the initiative has garnered support from some health officials and international partners, Parker acknowledged a lack of full government backing. "We invited the president to this event. So far, we haven't received that leadership support--but maybe it's something we need to pursue more."

Looking ahead, Parker envisions a healthier Liberia. "Imagine a future where people aren't surprised when their loved one's collapse--because they've already done the necessary tests," she said. For now, the center offers full body assessments for just $10 during its promotional period, a move aimed at making preventive care affordable for all.

As Tiens Liberia continues to expand, Parker's message is clear: stroke doesn't have to be the end. With the right support, rehabilitation, and education, there can be life--and even joy--after a stroke.

The Chief Executive Office of Jahmale Medical Solutions and the Director General of NASSCORP, Dr. DeWitt Von Ballmos, said for so long, Liberians have suffered the lack of quality healthcare, thus forcing them to flee the Country to seek proper treatment in neighboring Ghana for minor illnesses.

According to Ballmos, the presence of Tiens in Liberia is a break of a new dawn, disclosing that the administration of Jahmale Medical Solutions is grateful for the partnership agreement signed with Tiens to help address the growing health needs of the Liberian people.

"Before building Jahmale Medical Solutions, almost every Liberian did not know the main sickness that they were battling, because all you could hear from patients was malaria or typhoid, so I thought it was necessary to build an advanced diagnostic center that would detect illnesses" Dr. Von Ballmos disclosed

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President of Tiens in Asia-Pacific and Africa, Eric Zhongtao Zhang, pledged the entity's commitment to provide quality and essential medicines that will improve the living conditions of the Liberian people.

According to Mr. Zhang, recently, Tiens spent 3.2 billion United States Dollars to promote quality healthcare, wellness, and business opportunities in the one-hundred and eleven countries in which Tiens Group is operating. "Tiens is here for good; we are here to support the healthcare system of Liberia to the highest level; we will use our natural products to promote good health and wellness," Mr. Zhang added.

Established in 1995, Tiens Group, a Chinese multinational conglomerate, is headquartered in Tianjin, China, and operates in various fields, including biotechnology, health management, and education, with a global presence spanning one-hundred and eleven countries with two-hundred and twenty-six branches.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, stroke and hypotension if care is not taken could lead to the next epidemic. About 35% of deaths in Sub- Saharan Africa are blamed on these communicable diseases. Only less than one third of patients are treated Countries. The WHO reports also revealed that more than 40% with diabetes are not aware of their diagnosis.