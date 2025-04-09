Liberia: Carter Center Urges Continued Mental Health Investment

The Carter Center has called on the international community to continue investing in Liberia's mental health system as it officially opened its 15th Annual Mental Health Program Review in Monrovia.

The event, which marks 15 years of collaborative efforts to strengthen mental health services in Liberia, aims to highlight the significant progress made and address the ongoing challenges that the country faces.

The review began with a visit to the BW Payne Elementary School on Benson Street, a site supported by Carter Center initiatives, where the delegation toured facilities and interacted with local community members.

Mr. Benedict Dossen, the Senior Country Director of the Carter Center in Liberia, expressed his pride in hosting the event in Liberia, which has traditionally been held in the United States.

"We are honored to host this important delegation from the Carter Center," Mr. Dossen said during the visit. "This moment is significant for us. For years, we've advocated for Liberia to host the Annual Mental Health Program, which has traditionally been held in the United States. Hosting it here for the first time provides an opportunity to showcase the progress we've made together."

Dossen stressed that the success of the mental health program in Liberia is a result of a strong partnership between the Carter Center, the Government of Liberia, and other development partners. He acknowledged the collective efforts that have led to the country's achievements thus far.

"This is not solely the Carter Center's work," he added. "It reflects a shared vision and commitment. We are proud to show the results of this partnership."

The event marks a pivotal moment in the country's journey to improve mental health services, with the Carter Center's partnership instrumental in workforce development, policy reform, public advocacy, and community-based interventions.

Mr. Dossen acknowledged the progress made but also recognized the challenges that remain, including limited access to services, integration into primary healthcare, and ongoing medication shortages.

"Yes, there are challenges--limited access to services, insufficient integration into primary healthcare, and medication shortages," he said. "But we are not facing these challenges alone. We are working alongside the government and partners, and we call on donors and the international community to invest in mental health. It's an investment in national productivity, wellness, and a stronger Liberia."

Mr. Dossen closed his remarks by reaffirming the Carter Center's commitment to Liberia's mental health future, urging continued collaboration and investment from both local and international partners.

"We've come a long way, but the journey is far from over," he concluded. "Together, we can continue to build a stronger, healthier Liberia for all."

The U.S. delegation, led by Josh Carter, a representative of the Carter Center and grandson of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, was also present at the event.

Mr. Carter praised the progress made in Liberia's mental health sector, emphasizing the importance of continued support to sustain these advancements.

"Thank you for having me here," Mr. Carter said during the visit. "I'm visiting on behalf of the Carter Center to witness the remarkable, homegrown progress that has evolved from programs-initiated years ago."

At BW Payne Elementary School, Mr. Carter highlighted the value of creating safe, supportive environments for students, particularly in the context of mental health.

"It's inspiring to see a space that's not just educational but safe. As a parent, I know the value of a healthy learning environment. You've built something truly meaningful here," he said.

He also shared his admiration for the ongoing work across Liberia, noting that the commitment to addressing mental health challenges is growing and that the Carter Center remains a steadfast partner in this journey.

"You're tackling mental health challenges head-on, and your understanding of its importance is growing," Mr. Carter stated. "The Carter Center stands with you on this journey."

In addition to visiting local programs, the delegation held meetings with various stakeholders, including national leaders, and attended a two-day mental health conference featuring presentations and panel discussions. The conference will review the 15-year journey of Liberia's mental health program, addressing key areas such as workforce development, policy reform, public advocacy, and community impact.

Mr. Carter also reflected on the legacy of his grandmother, Rosalynn Carter, who played a central role in supporting Liberia's mental health program from its inception. He shared how she would be deeply proud of the strides the country has made.

"When my grandmother began supporting Liberia's mental health program 15 years ago, she was deeply concerned about the trauma people had endured without access to care. Today, Liberia has built a system that surpasses even her greatest hopes. She would be incredibly proud," Mr. Carter remarked.

The Annual Mental Health Program Review will continue throughout the week with further visits to school-based clinics and other facilities supported by the Carter Center. The highlight of the event will be the review of the achievements and challenges faced in improving Liberia's mental health services.

As the review kicks off, the Carter Center remains committed to deepening its partnership with Liberia, ensuring that mental health care continues to evolve and expand to meet the needs of all Liberians. The event concludes tomorrow at the Mamba Point Hotel, where former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and other top officials are expected to participate in the celebration.