Nigeria: NDA Announces Live-Fire Exercise, Urges Residents to Avoid Area

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced that it will conduct an Elementary Application of Fire Exercise for cadets of the 75 Regular Course from April 10 to April 12.

The academy Public Relations Officer, Maj. Mohammed Maidawa, made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He stated that "NDA is pleased to announce the conduct of an Elementary Application of Fire Exercise for the cadets of the 75 Regular Course.

"The training will take place at the NDA Open Range in Afaka, Kaduna State."

According to him, the primary objective of the exercise is to provide the cadets with practical exposure to live firing scenarios, thereby enhancing their tactical proficiency and developing their firing skills.

He noted that the NDA wishes to ensure public safety during the exercise.

He said, "We kindly urge members of the community, particularly herders and farmers in surrounding areas, to avoid trespassing into the range area throughout the duration of the exercise.

"Strict safety protocols will be in place, and unauthorised personnel will not be permitted access to the firing range.

"We kindly request media outlets and community leaders to disseminate this information widely to ensure stakeholders are informed of the exercise and the associated safety precautions.

"We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the surrounding communities as we conduct this essential training activity."

Maidawa also reiterated NDA's dedication to fostering strong relationships with local residents and ensuring the safety and security of all individuals in the vicinity of training exercises. (NAN)