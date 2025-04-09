Nigeria: Ondo State's Renewed Pledge to Women's Empowerment Under Aiyedatiwa, AG Ajulo Celebration of Motherhood

-Dr. Febisola Adelegan

...Ma'ami Ajulo @ 90 Colloquium in Celebration of Motherhood Gains Momentum

By all accounts, the past few weeks in Ondo State have been a vibrant celebration of womanhood, resilience, and leadership. From International Women's Day to the more localized but equally powerful celebration of Women's Day just last week, the state has found itself in what many now call a season of women.

And while some may dismiss the flurry of activities as mere coincidences tied to the global calendar, a deeper look reveals something far more intentional, a quiet but resolute transformation being championed by the administration of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

At first glance, the colourful events, symposiums, empowerment programs, and community-based celebrations may appear seasonal. Skeptics might argue that these initiatives are simply government reactions to the calendar events of March and early April. After all, International Women's Day (March 8) and Nigeria's own Women's Day (last week of March or first week of April) were widely celebrated across the country. But here in Ondo State, something different is unfolding.

Since assuming office, Governor Aiyedatiwa's policies have consistently signaled an administration that understands the critical role of women in governance, social cohesion, and economic development. From appointing more women to strategic positions to actively supporting programmes in health, education, and entrepreneurship targeted at women, this government appears to be walking its talk. To implement his laudable vision, the Governor found a capable and committed lieutenant in the energetic and dutiful Dr. Seun Osamaye, whom he appointed as Special Adviser to oversee women's affairs.

The Ondo State Micro-Credit Agency's support for female-led businesses has surged, maternal health initiatives are receiving greater budgetary attention, and gender-based violence is being tackled with legislative teeth, evidenced by the increased cooperation between ministries, civil society, and the Office of the Attorney General.

In fact, it is the Office of the Attorney General that is at the center of what may become one of the most defining symbolic events in this "season" of women.

Flyers have begun to circulate about an upcoming colloquium to be hosted in honour of Chief Mrs. Christianah Monisola Ajulo (née Adedeji), the Iya-Ijo of Christ Anglican Church, Ifira-Akoko, who recently turned 90. But this isn't just another birthday event. Spearheaded by her son, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, the event promises to be more than a celebration, it is being positioned as a platform to reflect on the role of mothers and matriarchs in shaping society, nurturing leaders, and inspiring legacies of purpose.

The colloquium, according to insiders, is set to attract the Mother of the Nation, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; thought leaders; notable personalities from within and outside the country; women advocates; policymakers; leading politicians; lawyers; captains of industry; and revered clergymen and clergywomen. It will focus on the influence of motherhood, not only as a biological or cultural role, but as a cornerstone for value transmission, ethical leadership, and civic responsibility. It's a theme that aligns seamlessly with the administration's broader narrative: that development must be inclusive, and no one is more central to inclusive development than women.

In Chief Mrs. Ajulo's story, of early hardship, entrepreneurial triumph, and unshakable Christian devotion, one finds the essence of the Ondo woman: strong, faithful, visionary, and generational in her impact. It is not surprising, then, that her son, a top figure in the Aiyedatiwa cabinet, seeks to use her milestone as a mirror for society's appreciation of motherhood itself.

What the Ondo State government appears to be doing is turning moments into movements. By capitalizing on seasonal celebrations and turning them into platforms for reflection, policy alignment, and public engagement, Governor Aiyedatiwa is positioning his administration as one that doesn't just recognise women, but truly empowers them.

The colloquium in honour of Mama Ajulo is emblematic of this shift. It is a deeply personal act being elevated into a public conversation. In doing so, the state affirms a vital truth: that the development of women is not a gift to be given, but a necessity to be upheld.

As the clock ticks, and as April 17th begins to murmur in the distance, it will become increasingly clear that the Ondo example under Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, however quiet or subtle it may seem, is one worth studying. Whether through increased representation, economic inclusion, or symbolic acts like the upcoming colloquium, Ondo State is gradually writing a new narrative about what it means to govern with women in mind.

Governor Aiyedatiwa's government may not yet be shouting about it, but if the recent wave of events is any indicator, the administration is speaking loudly where it matters most, in action.

Dr. Adelegan is a Women's Rights Advocate & Co-Convener, Women for Inclusive Governance and Social Advancement, a leading voice in Nigeria's evolving women's movement