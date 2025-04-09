Namibia: Govt Prioritises Malaria Intervention

Katima Mulilo — Health and Social Services minister Dr Esperance Luvindao has confirmed the deployment of 165 health workers.

These include doctors and support staff from across the country to assist with the escalating malaria outbreak in the Zambezi region.

Speaking during the World Health Day commemoration in Katima Mulilo yesterday, the minister stressed the need to maintain uninterrupted health services.

This is particularly as the region grapples with both rising flood risks and increasing malaria infections.

"It is crucial that we ensure no health services are disrupted for the communities, especially at this critical time," Luvindao stated.

As of 30 March 2025, 35 412 malaria cases have been recorded nationwide, with 5 256 new cases reported in just the past week.

The country has recorded 69 malaria-related deaths, including three in the last seven days.

High-burden districts include Katima Mulilo, Andara, Nkurenkuru, Nyangana, Rundu, Ncamangoro and Outapi.

The ministry, in collaboration with partners, has scaled up its malaria response through reactive suboptimal Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS).

Teams have been dispatched to spray homes and treat mosquito breeding sites.

She added that there is a distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) targeting the most vulnerable populations in endemic regions.

Others include public awareness campaigns, such as leveraging radio, social media and community meetings to encourage early detection and prevention.

"Malaria is both preventable and treatable. One life lost to malaria is one life to many," stated Luvindao.

She commended local healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists, for their dedication despite existing resource constraints.

"Yes, there are gaps that still need to be filled, but we must also recognise and appreciate the excellent work being done on the ground," the minister said.

Oshikoto region alone has accounted for malaria cases and nine deaths between November 2024 and March 2025, the region's directorate of health and social services head Joshua Nghipangelwa revealed.

He told Nampa in an interview on Sunday that a slight increase in malaria cases was recorded in recent weeks.

Forty-eight new cases were recorded in the Onandjokwe, Omuthiya and Tsumeb districts during the week of 24 March.

"These cases were recorded because patients reported late at the facilities because they seem to underestimate the severity of the illness," he added.

Eight of the nine deaths occurred in the Onandjokwe district.

The remaining death was recorded in Omuthiya.

Despite the rise in cases, Nghipangelwa praised the community's cooperation with healthcare workers.

"The cooperation between the communities and healthcare workers helps to reduce cases in the region," he said.

To combat the spread of malaria, district teams are conducting active case detection searches in affected villages.

"There are teams assigned per district to carry out this activity," he added.

On-site malaria testing and immediate treatment are also being provided.

Nghipangelwa urged community members to take proactive measures, including sleeping under mosquito nets, wearing long-sleeved clothing at night and using mosquito repellents and coils.

Underway

Luvindao reiterated the government's pledge to eliminate malaria as a public health threat.

In line with that goal, the ministry will soon launch the National Risk Communication and Community Engagement Strategy (NRCCE) - a framework designed to guide outbreak response messaging, unify communication as well as empower health workers and the media to engage communities effectively during crises.

WHO Country Representative Dr Richard Banda joined other stakeholders in highlighting the importance of health equity and access to quality care.