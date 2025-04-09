Liberia: IFAJ President Concludes Visit to Liberia As Guest of the Liberia Agricultural and Environmental Journalists Network

Monrovia, Liberia — The President of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ), Steve Werblow has concluded a successful visit to Liberia as a special guest of the Liberia Agricultural and Environmental Journalists Network (LAEJN). The four-day visit led to productive meetings with key stakeholders, including government officials, agricultural NGOs, and media practitioners.

The IFAJ President's visit aimed to strengthen collaboration between agricultural journalists in Liberia and their global counterparts, foster dialogue on agricultural issues in Liberia, and promote the critical role that agricultural journalism plays in sustainable development and food security.

During the visit, the IFAJ President held a series of high-level meetings with government officials, including Liberia's Minister of Agriculture, Hon. J. Alexander Nuetah. The discussions focused on improving agricultural practices, promoting sustainable farming, and highlighting the importance of informed reporting on agriculture to boost the sector's growth and development.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture, Minister Nuetah emphasized the significance of enhancing agricultural production and ensuring food security in Liberia. He also commended the role of agricultural journalists in disseminating accurate and timely information that educates farmers, policymakers, and the public on best practices and emerging challenges in the agriculture sector.

"We are grateful for the partnership between Liberia and the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists," Minister Nuetah said. "The support and collaboration of our media professionals are essential for achieving our national agricultural goals and contributing to the global discourse on food security and sustainability."

In addition to meeting with government officials and agriculture sector actors including UNFAO, and UNIDO, the IFAJ President participated in a one-day agricultural journalism seminar organized by the LAEJN. The seminar brought together journalists, agriculture NGOs, and other stakeholders to discuss the current state of agriculture in Liberia, the challenges facing the sector, and growth opportunities. One of the key themes discussed was the importance of effective communication and media coverage in advocating for policies that support sustainable agriculture. The IFAJ President noted that the media's role is crucial in raising awareness about critical issues such as climate change, food insecurity, and the need for resilient agricultural practices.

The seminar also covered topics such as agricultural reporting, the use of technology in journalism, and how to effectively communicate scientific research to a wider audience. Journalists from across the country participated in the training, which was well-received by attendees eager to enhance their skills and improve their coverage of the agricultural sector.

"We have learned so much during this visit," said Thomas West, a member of LAEJN. "The training and insights provided by the IFAJ President will go a long way in improving the quality of our reporting and, in turn, advancing agriculture in Liberia."

The visit concluded with a call for continued collaboration between Liberia's agricultural journalists and international organizations such as the IFAJ. The IFAJ President expressed hope that the strong partnerships formed during this visit would lay the foundation for future initiatives that support sustainable agricultural development in Liberia and across the African continent.

"We look forward to continued cooperation with Liberia's agricultural journalists, and we are committed to providing ongoing support to help them overcome the challenges they face," the IFAJ President stated.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of the Liberia Agricultural and Environmental Journalists Network (LAEJN), Estelle K. Liberty described the recent visit by the President of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) as a major milestone for agricultural journalism in Liberia.

Madam Liberty expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to collaborate with the global agricultural journalism community. "This visit is a significant milestone in the development of agricultural journalism in Liberia. It has provided us with a unique platform to engage with international experts, strengthen our networks, and improve the capacity of our members to cover agricultural and environmental issues more effectively."

The LAEJN National Coordinator emphasized that the visit underscored the importance of professional development for agricultural journalists, as well as the critical role media plays in informing public policy and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. The visit was seen as a step forward in building stronger ties between Liberian agricultural journalists and the global community of agricultural communicators.

She further empathized that the visit was not only an opportunity to learn from international best practices but also a call to action for local journalists to continue to advocate for effective agricultural policies. "The training sessions were extremely valuable for our members. They have given us the tools to report more accurately and comprehensively on the issues that matter most to farmers and rural communities."

In 2018, the Liberia Agricultural and Environmental Journalists Network (LAEJN) was granted full membership accreditation with the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists. This recognition came during the IFAJ Congress held in the Netherlands, a momentous event for agricultural journalists around the world.

LAEJN's inclusion as a full member of the IFAJ marked the beginning of a strengthened partnership between Liberia's agricultural journalists and the global network of agricultural communicators. This accreditation opened new avenues for collaboration, capacity building, and the sharing of best practices among agricultural journalists from different parts of the world.

About IFAJ:

The International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) is a global network of agricultural journalists and communicators dedicated to improving the quality and impact of agricultural journalism. Founded in 1957, IFAJ provides professional development opportunities, promotes the exchange of knowledge, and advocates for the role of media in promoting sustainable agricultural practices worldwide.

About LAEJN:

The Liberia Agricultural and Environmental Journalists Network (LAEJN) is a professional association of journalists and media practitioners in Liberia who specialize in reporting on agricultural and environmental issues. LAEJN works to enhance the capacity of its members and promote the role of journalism in advancing sustainable agriculture and environmental protection in Liberia.

For more inquiries, please contact: [email protected] /+231 88 666 3484 or visit our website: www.laejnet.org